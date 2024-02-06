Exposing the evils of human trafficking

"Sound of Freedom" is still going strong despite the efforts of the left to kill it.

In just three weeks the action-thriller, about a real-life American hero who went to Colombia to rescue one child from child sex traffickers and ended up rescuing 120 children, has racked up more than $100 million in ticket sales.

Millions of Americans -- including my son Cameron and I -- have now watched the true story of Tim Ballard, the founder of Operation Underground Railroad who has devoted his life to fighting and exposing the trafficking of kids for forced sex or forced labor.

"Sound of Freedom" is a powerful, powerful movie that had people leaving the theater in tears.

But as someone who was molested by a pedophile as a child, and as someone who's been speaking out about child sex trafficking since 1980, I didn't need a good movie to tell me about the horrors of human trafficking.

As I said to Cameron, "Most people were shocked by what they saw, but I felt it. I know what kind of evil goes on behind closed doors."

"Sound of Freedom," as I wrote last week, was actually made five years ago, but all the major studios and Netflix did not want to distribute it.

It took a heroic effort by Angel Studios, which specializes in religious projects, to raise the money to launch the independent movie in more than 2,000 theaters.

While Angel was profiting greatly and doing the country an important service, the hacks in the leftist media tried to kill "Sound of Freedom" and dodged the issue of child sex trafficking.

Instead, focusing on politics, they've called it "controversial," "divisive," "a Superhero Movie for Dads With Brainworms" and a piece of right-wing "propaganda" that feeds into QAnon conspiracy theories.

But the left's attempt to cancel "Sound of Freedom" has not only failed, it has made the movie even more popular with the public -- and had a sort of reverse Bud Light effect on its ticket sales.