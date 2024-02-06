Exploiting tragedy to excoriate Trump

I'm all about holding leaders' feet to the fire, even taking it to them hard if necessary. Being subject to a critical eye is part of their job, and it is our job as responsible citizens to hold them accountable. So yeah, I like it. What I don't like, however, is the abandonment of decency and truth for partisan political advantage. This is exactly what we are witnessing in this firestorm that Rep. Frederica Wilson has ignited with President Trump.

The Florida congresswoman should be ashamed of herself. No evidence of shame exists, however. Rather, Wilson seems pleased with herself, even jokingly referring to herself as a "rockstar."

But Wilson is no rockstar. She is an exploiter. Her exploitation of the death of U.S. soldier Army Sergeant La David T. Johnson, killed in Niger, to excoriate President Trump is despicable.

Look, everyone knows Trump is far from perfect. He can come across as full of himself, is inclined to Twitter wars and is a tad bit on the supersensitive side. "The Art of the Deal" author is anything but artful in speech, but he is also anything but hateful toward the military. He is, in fact, the polar opposite.

Anyone paying the slightest attention knows we have a president who supports our military and veterans. Say what you will about him otherwise, but he has shown the deepest respect for our nation's finest. The idea that he called Myeshia Johnson, Sgt. Johnson's widow, to insult her is so farfetched that even those suffering from the most severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome do not actually believe he intended to hurt her with his words. Thus, any outrage at the accusations Wilson has leveled is faux outrage. It's chicanery. And it's disgusting.

Wilson said that as she listened in on the conversation the president had with Johnson when he called to console her, she heard him say, "He knew what he was signing up for." In layman's terms, she alleges the president was basically saying, "Oh, well. He knew he was going to die when he enlisted, so that's his bad."

No, that is not what the president was saying. The president was praising Johnson, who, like others who choose to wear the uniform, is a hero because only heroes sign up knowing the danger, knowing what may happen.

Wilson's response was, "It was horrible. It was insensitive. It was absolutely crazy, unnecessary. I was livid."