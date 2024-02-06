Examples for Advent

On Thanksgiving Day, a Catholic priest from Nigeria was praising God for the opportunity to be in the United States. At a Catholic Church in lower Manhattan, hidden in between courthouses and the New York Police Department headquarters, the Nigerian priest told us about his seminary classmate of his who is missing and assumed dead and about a village of Christians recently wiped out by Islamic terrorists in his home country. Be grateful for America and for freedom, he insisted. It was a needed reality check. With all this country's challenges, we Americans are still blessed.

During one of the first days of Advent, I came across a meditation from Father Alfred Delp in the book "Advent of the Heart: Seasonal Sermons and Prison Writings 1941-1944." While imprisoned by the Nazis, the Jesuit priest managed to write (and have smuggled out) some of the most peace-filled thoughts, drawing us beyond current evils, even in the midst of them.

Delp writes "(M) an must notice and feel that the longing for sun, for happiness, is only the foreground; that it is his affliction to hunger for something more ... There is no earthly event, power, or love that can bring peace to man's heart."

Advent is the time before Christmas to prepare spiritually for the memorial of the incarnation of God as a human in the form of Jesus Christ. In another meditation from prison, Delo emphasizes God's promise that he comes and to heal and save. Mankind's challenge, he says, is "to take this God seriously." He quotes Romans 15:13: "that you may overflow with hope." He says: "A person filled with confidence in God will profit from this tie and stand up to the test."