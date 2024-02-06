Ex-Im is wasteful abroad — we don't need it at home

For years now, the U.S. Export-Import Bank — an under-the-radar agency that provides subsidized loans to foreign firms willing to buy American products — has tried to remain relevant. After a semi-hiatus alongside criticism for functioning as the "Bank of Boeing," Ex-Im convinced the Trump and Biden administrations it may be a tremendous weapon to fight Chinese influence. While it can do no such thing, Ex-Im is now moving on to something else: extending its domestic influence.

Ex-Im's grandiose claims shouldn't distract us from its mediocrity. In 2019, Congress handed the agency a seven-year reauthorization and restored a quorum on its board of directors. This allowed Ex-Im to resume work on what it claimed was a $40-billion backlog of U.S. projects. The argument was that during the four prior years, when Ex-Im was mostly dormant, U.S. exporters lost billions of dollars because foreign clients couldn't access preferential loan rates and terms (all backed by American taxpayers). These exports, the tale continued, were ready to roll as soon as the agency was revived.

Nonsense. Three years later, advocates for the Bank's crony activities still use the backlog as justification. In other words, if there ever was a backlog, it's apparently still there.

That leaves one to wonder what the Bank has been doing in recent years. While the country was in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020, Ex-Im deployed new lending programs and lifted some restrictions in existing programs, purportedly to allow more deals to go through during hard times. You would think such an international crisis would increase the demand for cheaper financing. You'd be wrong.

While a few large companies that already had plenty of access to capital benefited, the number of deals remained low. As a result, Ex-Im's footprint has been steadily declining. According to Ex-Im data, its portfolio of loans and guarantees dropped from $54.7 billion in 2019 to $46.9 billion in 2020 and finally to $41.3 billion in 2021. This is less than one-third of the institution's $135 billion financing capacity.

Then there's Ex-Im's "Program on China and Transformational Exports," which Congress inserted into the 2019 reauthorization to spur strategic investments designed to counter China's global economic influence. Last year, the program delivered only $141 million — a tiny fraction of the $27 billion target Ex-Im is supposed to hit by the end of 2026.