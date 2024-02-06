All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionSeptember 21, 2017

Evolving U.S. Air Force celebrates its birthday

On Sept. 18, 1947, President Harry Truman signed the National Security Act of 1947, and in doing so the United States Air Force (USAF) was created as a new separate military branch. Until this action, the USAF was a division of the U.S. Army and had been so since the adoption of aircraft on Aug. 1, 1907. This was only four years after the Wright brothers had made their first flight at Kitty Hawk...

Jack Dragoni avatar
Jack Dragoni

On Sept. 18, 1947, President Harry Truman signed the National Security Act of 1947, and in doing so, the United States Air Force (USAF) was created as a new separate military branch. Until this action, the USAF was a division of the U.S. Army and had been so since the adoption of aircraft Aug. 1, 1907. This was only four years after the Wright brothers had made their first flight at Kitty Hawk.

The National Security Act of 1947 was a post World War II major restructuring of the U.S. military and of the national intelligence services. The Department of War was renamed the Department of the Army, and it was combined with the Department of the Navy, while the Army Air Force became the Department of the Air Force and all became elements of the Department of Defense. The Act also created the first civilian intelligence service called the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) as well as the National Security Agency (NSA).

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The actual creation of the U.S. Air Force was only begun on Sept. 18, 1947. The creation of the Air Force, including aircraft and all of the personnel, air bases, support and maintenance functions, and all other elements of the former Army Air Force needed to be included in the transfer to the new military branch. This was a complicated series of events that included 200 separate orders to complete the transfer, with the final transfer order signed June 22, 1949.

Perhaps none of the military branches has been affected by scientific and technological advances to the same degree as the USAF. The USAF has moved into space, and its aircraft inventory now includes radar-evading aircraft as well as remote-controlled aircraft. The latest fighter bomber aircraft have capabilities that were not even imagined by most people when the USAF was created in 1947.

Jack Dragoni attended Boston College and served in the U.S. Army in Berlin and Vietnam. He lives in Chaffee, Missouri.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 26
Lowry: Mail-in ballots have made our election tallying a nat...
OpinionOct. 26
Thiessen: Harris’s closing argument is dishonest, desperate ...
OpinionOct. 26
Prayer 10-26-24
OpinionOct. 26
Speak Out: Jackson's heartwarming show of support for Cape s...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Our Opinion: St. Louis Symphony returning to River Campus
OpinionOct. 25
Our Opinion: St. Louis Symphony returning to River Campus
York: As attacks intensify, Trump becomes more popular
OpinionOct. 25
York: As attacks intensify, Trump becomes more popular
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A guide to Missouri's judicial ballot
OpinionOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A guide to Missouri's judicial ballot
Prayer 10-25-24
OpinionOct. 25
Prayer 10-25-24
Our Opinion: Cape’s water system ballot measure begins to address growing problems
OpinionOct. 24
Our Opinion: Cape’s water system ballot measure begins to address growing problems
Speak Out: Will NIL changes lead to 30-year-old student-athletes?
OpinionOct. 24
Speak Out: Will NIL changes lead to 30-year-old student-athletes?
Our Opinion: SEMO Homecoming Week: The familiar and the new
OpinionOct. 24
Our Opinion: SEMO Homecoming Week: The familiar and the new
Goldberg: Here's why the race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris looks so impossibly close
OpinionOct. 24
Goldberg: Here's why the race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris looks so impossibly close
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy