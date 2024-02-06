Evolving U.S. Air Force celebrates its birthday

On Sept. 18, 1947, President Harry Truman signed the National Security Act of 1947, and in doing so, the United States Air Force (USAF) was created as a new separate military branch. Until this action, the USAF was a division of the U.S. Army and had been so since the adoption of aircraft Aug. 1, 1907. This was only four years after the Wright brothers had made their first flight at Kitty Hawk.

The National Security Act of 1947 was a post World War II major restructuring of the U.S. military and of the national intelligence services. The Department of War was renamed the Department of the Army, and it was combined with the Department of the Navy, while the Army Air Force became the Department of the Air Force and all became elements of the Department of Defense. The Act also created the first civilian intelligence service called the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) as well as the National Security Agency (NSA).