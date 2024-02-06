Evil in Texas

Is there anything more painful than parents burying their children? How about children losing both of their parents in the same week? There's so much pain emanating out of the Uvalde, Texas, Robb Elementary School shooting.

We pray and we offer our aid, but the families who are burying their young children because of a disturbed young man on a rampage are inconsolable. As I write, many questions surround the circumstances of the shooting. But if there is a foolproof way to keep disturbed people from getting guns, I think most people of goodwill would agree we should pursue it. But there's also something much simpler, and, in theory, much less controversial that we can do right now.

Pope Benedict XVI once said: "We learn from God to seek only what is good and never what is evil. We learn to look at each other not only with our eyes, but with the eyes of God, which is the gaze of Jesus Christ. A gaze that begins in the heart and does not stop at the surface, that goes beyond appearances and manages to capture the deepest aspirations of the other: waiting to be heard, for caring attention, in a word: love."

That's a tall order when we are overwhelmed with so much tragedy and locked in argument over how to prevent it. But we need to try.

The writer Elizabeth Bruenig shared on Twitter a paragraph that she'd had to cut from a recent Atlantic magazine essay, for space reasons. It's far from throwaway writing, however: "You are a wondrous creation. ... You are part of the human family, and humankind is the crown jewel of the known universe. It is good that you are alive, and you should live; it's good that all of us are alive, here, together, and we should all of us live, and the human race ought to go on ... I only want to state what I think we stand to lose if we can't cure the cultural rot at the heart of American life."