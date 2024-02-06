Evil in Israel

"A baby, an infant, riddled with bullets. Soldiers beheaded. Young people burned alive. I could go on, but it's simply depravity in the worst imaginable way."

In Israel, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken described some of the photographic evidence he'd seen of the Hamas attacks against Israel.

As Blinken put it: "Hamas continues to use civilians as human shields. Something that's not new, something that they've always done, intentionally putting civilians in harm's way to protect themselves ... So that's one of the basic facts that Israel has to deal with."

With a clarity that transcends domestic politics, he said: "And of course, civilians should not be used in any way as the targets of military operations. They are not the target of Israel's operations. We did discuss ways to address the humanitarian needs of people living in Gaza, to protect them from harm while Israel conducts its legitimate security operations to defend itself from terrorism and to try to ensure that this never happens again."

We should all work to recognize and eradicate hate in our lives. Others may celebrate evil or work overtime to justify it — we've seen it on college campuses, Congress, and, naturally, on social media. But we are all in control of our responses. You don't have to pretend the Israeli government is perfect to understand its need to protect its people — and acknowledge that hatred of Jews is alive and as sickening as ever in our world today.

Since the attacks began, I've seen on social media the faces of so many who lost their lives — at a music festival, in their homes, as they were working to save the lives of others as first responders. Death is such an intimate reality, and I'm hesitant to look at the evidence of people's brutalized bodies, though I've seen some of that, too. But we must look at the human faces — those murdered when they were full of life — because that was what was stolen from them, and that is our common humanity.