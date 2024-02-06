Everyone deserves to live under the Biden standard

Why should Joe Biden get due process, but not others accused of sexual misconduct?

That’s the question raised by the progressive reaction to Tara Reade’s accusation against Biden on the one hand, and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ new rules for handling sexual harassment cases on college campuses on the other.

There have been voices on the left who believe Reade, but generally the note has been one of skepticism about her allegation, along with admonitions that the evidence must be considered carefully.

Many of the popularizers of the phrase “believe women” have climbed down to simply saying women’s accusations should be heard and then evaluated in light of the facts.

In other words, what any fair-minded person has maintained throughout the #MeToo era, including during the Brett Kavanaugh battle.

And yet there is still progressive outrage over the new Title IX rules developed by DeVos that seek to bring balance and fairness to the consideration of accusations against people who aren’t the presumptive Democratic nominee for president of the United States.

The actor/activist Alyssa Milano, an erstwhile vocal advocate of “believe women,” has now modulated her view to accommodate her continued support of Biden. She explains we need to shift our mindset “to believing women. But that does not mean at the expense of giving men their due process and investigating situations, and it’s got to be fair in both directions.”

This is an unassailable position, and one that obviously has implications for the Title IX debate. Even if it doesn’t entail supporting every particular of DeVos’ reforms, it should mean an openness to them. Nonetheless, late last year, Milano slammed DeVos over the proposed changes in highly personal terms.

The upshot of Milano’s inconsistency is that a famous and powerful man, whom she happens to know and support, should get more consideration than a young, politically powerless, unknown student somewhere.

A piece from Vox on what “believe women” means in the context of Reade’s allegation quoted Sage Carson, manager of an advocacy organization called Know Your IX. According to Carson, the concept has been twisted “into this idea that you never provide a fair process for folks to go through.”