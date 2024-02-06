Letter: Evaluating Trump's mental acuity

The President of the United States needs to be level-headed, highly organized, and a problem-solver. As the leader of a country with 340 million people, this person needs to be able to convey thoughts in a very cogent and understandable manner.

Donald Trump has not displayed these characteristics. For example, when he was recently asked, “If you win in November, can you commit to prioritizing legislation to make child care affordable, and if so, what specific piece of legislation will you advance?"

Trump’s answer in part was:

“Well, I would do that, and we’re sitting down — you know, I was, uh, somebody, we had Sen. Marco Rubio and my daughter, Ivanka, was so, uh, impactful on that issue. It’s a very important issue.