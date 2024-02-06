Escaping domestic violence

My name is Leslie A. Washington, and I am a survivor of domestic violence. I am writing this letter today after successfully leaving an abusive ex-husband 12 years ago.

I am bringing awareness to domestic violence to let those who may be experiencing the same thing that I have gone through, that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

It takes very careful preparation and planning as well as action to leave safely, especially if there are children involved. You must plan accordingly and carefully with your exit plan. I can admit that I was very broken when I left, but with God's grace and mercy, He brought me through it.