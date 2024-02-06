Escaping domestic violence

My name is Leslie A. Washington, and I am a survivor of domestic violence. I am writing this letter today after successfully leaving an abusive ex-husband 12 years ago.
I am bringing awareness to domestic violence to let those who may be experiencing the same thing that I have gone through, that there is light at the end of the tunnel.
It takes very careful preparation and planning as well as action to leave safely, especially if there are children involved. You must plan accordingly and carefully with your exit plan. I can admit that I was very broken when I left, but with God's grace and mercy, He brought me through it.
Domestic violence is not just physical abuse, but spiritual, financial, emotional, digital stalking and psychological. They gaslight you into thinking you are delusional and crazy; they abuse you constantly. They use your social media platforms to stalk you and threaten you. There is a lot of trauma when dealing with domestic violence.
I choose to continue to bring awareness to domestic violence because it is important to educate yourself and others to make them aware that this continues to happen every single day. I am very grateful to have another chance to experience life in peace.
LESLIE ANNE WASHINGTON, Cape Girardeau
