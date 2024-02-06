All sections
October 29, 2024

Escaping domestic violence

Survivor Leslie Washington shares her journey of escaping domestic violence, highlighting the importance of careful planning and awareness to help others find hope and safety.

story image illustation
Artist depiction (ai)

My name is Leslie A. Washington, and I am a survivor of domestic violence. I am writing this letter today after successfully leaving an abusive ex-husband 12 years ago.

I am bringing awareness to domestic violence to let those who may be experiencing the same thing that I have gone through, that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

It takes very careful preparation and planning as well as action to leave safely, especially if there are children involved. You must plan accordingly and carefully with your exit plan. I can admit that I was very broken when I left, but with God's grace and mercy, He brought me through it.

Domestic violence is not just physical abuse, but spiritual, financial, emotional, digital stalking and psychological. They gaslight you into thinking you are delusional and crazy; they abuse you constantly. They use your social media platforms to stalk you and threaten you. There is a lot of trauma when dealing with domestic violence.

I choose to continue to bring awareness to domestic violence because it is important to educate yourself and others to make them aware that this continues to happen every single day. I am very grateful to have another chance to experience life in peace.

LESLIE ANNE WASHINGTON, Cape Girardeau

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

