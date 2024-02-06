It was November 1978 and the legendary broadcaster Paul Harvey spoke in front of the Future Farmers of America in Kansas City, Missouri.

His remarks became content for one of the more touching Super Bowl commercials years later with his speech ï¿½So God Made a Farmer.ï¿½

Harvey, with a cadence and vocal tone distinctive to his style, shared the following:

ï¿½God said, ï¿½I need somebody willing to get up before dawn, milk cows, work all day in the fields, milk cows again, eat supper, then go to town and stay past midnight at a meeting of the school board.ï¿½ So God made a Farmer.ï¿½

I encourage you to read the rest of the remarks and listen to Harveyï¿½s delivery.

Words like Harveys also can be said, in many cases, about entrepreneurs.

Last month, the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner and awards program. Held for the first time at the new Drury Plaza Convention Center, this yearï¿½s program attracted more than 800 members.

Past chairman Jon K. Rust, the publisher of the Southeast Missourian and co-president of Rust Communications, served as the master of ceremonies and announced Small Business of the Year award winner Marco Construction Products, a locally owned and operated organization by Todd and Megan Marchi.

Rust talked about how the Marchis seek to serve their customers. How theyï¿½ve grown nearly double in the last five years. And how the couple gives back to the community.

ï¿½One way they live this mission is by opening their store at 6:30 a.m. to provide contractors service before they start their day,ï¿½ Rust said.

He continued with a quote from one of their reference letters.

ï¿½ï¿½He combines the wealth of knowledge he has gained over the past two decades in the industry with the integrity of his upbringing and family name with which those not new to our area are quite familiar,ï¿½ï¿½ Rust quoted from the letter.

Dennis and Kathy Marchi, seated near the stage, were beaming with pride for their son and daughter-in-law.

Todd and Megan Marchi exemplify what so many entrepreneurs go through.

Accepting the award, Todd shared how the couple went to Jim Limbaugh at Montgomery Bank with little more than a business plan. But clearly with the hard work and dedication, itï¿½s a success story.