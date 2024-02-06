Enemy of Palestinians Is Hamas, not Israel

The last time I wrote about Gaza and Hamas was 13 years ago, in 2010.

The point of the column was the striking contrast between how Israelis deal with life's challenges and how Hamas leads its Palestinian constituents in Gaza.

Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005 and turned it over to the Palestinian Authority. Within two years, with local elections, Hamas was in charge.

Hamas claims their wish is to build an independent Palestinian state. They could have started the process then 15 years ago. But they did not because although they say the words, their priority is not a state for their people but the destruction of their Israeli neighbors to the north.

In that column in 2010, I related the story of Israeli settlers who were uprooted from their homes in the Gaza region when Israel pulled out. There was resistance and protests from these families that they should be forced to abandon their homes, but they had no choice.

I quoted the late television personality Art Linkletter, who observed, "Things turn out best for the people who make the best out of the way things turn out."

This defines the Israeli mindset. It is a culture of life, of faith, of going on and building despite life's often devastating challenges.

Most know how Israel emerged from the ashes of the Holocaust, with Jews returning from the four corners of the globe to build a state in their ancient homeland.

Starting from nothing except their own human capital and commitment to build anew, a modern state was built, which now has a per capita GDP higher than most European countries.

Regarding the Israeli families that were moved from Gaza, I related how they moved inland to a barren patch of desert and built a new agricultural settlement. They piped in desalinated water from the Mediterranean, irrigated the desert and started planting.

Within five years they were exporting $50 million a year of organic potatoes, carrots and peppers.

Now this community, Halutza, boasts a medical center and dental clinic and grows 75 different varieties of fruits of vegetable, with exports worldwide.