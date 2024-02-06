Elon Musk mistook Twitter for the real world

There's something tragically poetic about Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter.

There's a whole subculture of lamentation about modern society that can be fairly well summed up in Peter Thiel's roughly decade-old gripe that things like Twitter were distracting us from greatness: "We wanted flying cars, instead we got 140 characters."

Today, we get twice as many characters on Twitter, but the complaint endures. Not just innovation, but also exploration, have been subverted by screens and scrolling from our couches or porcelain thrones. Rather than go to the moon or Mars, our best minds focused on keeping you from putting down your phone.

For those who rejected that argument, Elon Musk was Exhibit A personified. Our generation's Howard Hughes -- in more ways than one -- Musk built things, from electric cars to rockets. He even declared he wanted to die on Mars, as a kind of Martian Moses, delivering humanity to a promised land as an interplanetary species.

And now, he's not distracted just by tweeting, which he does a lot, but also by his actual purchase of the company, which he overpaid for by tens of billions of dollars. The Twitter mascot is a mountain bluebird, but it may turn out to be an albatross. Or, he might succeed in modestly improving it, given how smart he is and how rancid Twitter already was.

So far, however, it's been a debacle -- though only partly of his own making. Musk is a visionary entrepreneur and engineer, but it turns out running a social media platform that has rarely been profitable doesn't come as naturally to him as designing rockets. When he took over Twitter, he fired thousands of employees, only to discover he needed some of them and is now asking some to return.

Originally, he vowed to make the site, which he calls the "public square," a paragon of free speech, only to discover that free speech absent content moderation quickly turns into a Bosch hellscape of demonic bigotry, performative cruelty, rumor and disinformation.

Indeed, the mere promise of a new era of anything-goes expression on Twitter yielded a significant overnight spike in racist and antisemitic speech on the platform, even though Musk hadn't changed any of the rules yet.