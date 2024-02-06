Elite heaven or real hell on earth?

The horrific murder of Laken Riley by a repeated felony offender and illegal alien Jose Ibarra, 26, a Venezuelan citizen, was preventable -- had federal immigration laws simply been enforced by the Biden administration.

When called out in his recent State of the Union address, President Joe Biden referenced the deceased Riley. But Biden misidentified her as "Lincoln Riley" -- the USC football coach!

Biden only accurately noted that she "was killed by an 'illegal.'"

True -- but almost immediately the left was infuriated over Biden's accurate use of the supposedly insensitive "illegal" for the murderer Ibarra.

Biden soon apologized for correctly identifying her killer as an illegal alien -- but not for misidentifying the victim.

He left the callous impression that he was more upset about offending his open-borders base than about the savage beating of a young 22-year-old American nursing student.

Biden's woke open-borders agenda supersedes any worry over the subsequent mounting number of Americans who have fallen victim to foreign gangs and criminals. He seems oblivious to the nearly 100,000 Americans who die from fentanyl imported across open borders.

The same idea of abstract humanity juxtaposed with concrete callousness toward humans characterizes much of the current leftist agenda.

The Biden administration envisions mandating the use of electric vehicles and banning natural gas appliances. These measures will supposedly help "save" the planet -- even as they make life far more expensive and dangerous for the middle class and poor in the here and now.

We are told that biologically born males who transition to females have a civil right to compete in female sports.

Such transgender activism may sound compassionate in the abstract. Yet in the concrete, thousands of women are put in danger by competing against the much larger musculoskeletal frames and natural strength of transitioning males.

Moreover, tens of thousands of young female athletes are losing opportunities to excel and set records -- thus destroying over a half-century of women's efforts to reach parity with men's sports.

In 2021, United Airlines president Scott Kirby bragged that his company was now devoted to ensuring that 50% of all trained pilots would be either people of color or women.