Elections have consequences.

So, how's he doing so far?

Judging from the constipation on the left, I'd say the newly inaugurated president is doing exactly what he said during the campaign.

President Donald Trump's highly controversial travel ban, directed at seven predominately Muslim nations, has been met with massive protests from progressives. They seem to ignore, however, similar bans during World War II, Vietnam and the Iranian hostage crisis.

But why let facts get into the way of a good protest?

And while we're talking about our current war with Islamic terrorists, what is the plan from the progressives on protecting this country? If that plan is simply more of the same policy under the Obama administration, then just how has that worked?

The stark and obvious reality is that the progressive left in this nation will not accept the election outcome and each and every move made by this administration will run into heavily financed and well-orchestrated protests regardless of the subject.

Never be so naive to believe that these protests are somehow organic and spontaneous. Give me a break!

There are those on the left -- both publicly and privately -- raising millions upon millions of dollars to keep this division and turmoil on the national stage.

When former President Barack Obama promised his hope-and-change agenda, few if any recognized the full scope of his proposed transformation into the vision he held for this nation.

But the upheaval created by this new direction was answered on Nov. 8. And yet the left rejects that outcome in the most divisive and corrosive manner possible.

It's important to keep in mind that there are those elements in the world who are dedicated to the removal of Western values, religious freedoms and moral responsibilities.

To do nothing is national suicide.