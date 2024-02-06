Elections are important, but we can't lose our souls

Elections, even in non-pandemic years, can bring out some of the best and the worst of America. Both parties, in their convention productions, were a mix of both. The aspirational, inspirational moments are the best -- though, of course, may promise too much about what electing one ticket to the White House could possibly do.

At the same time, they are important reminders that policy isn't mere ideological adherence: It affects human lives. Family lives. It's important, noble work. But in campaign season, it can become harder to remember that politics isn't everything. We don't get our meaning from politics, but rather, it is a necessary exercise: Our vote and our engagement in politics is one way we live out our civic responsibilities. Politics is not a never-ending reality TV show for our entertainment or distraction. And it's not religion. As Sister Deirdre Byrne put it during her Republican convention segment, there's such a thing as eternal life, and this life -- including politics -- should be part of our expression of gratitude for our very lives and hope for something greater. Anything inconsistent with that journey should have no place in politics.

This leads us to abortion. There's a lot of dismissal of "single-issue voters" these days -- the assumption that everyone who is opposed to abortion will vote for Donald Trump. Let's set that aside for a moment. In recent weeks, I've expressed my disappointment in Joe Biden, and in the fact that the Democrats have refused to make room in their party for people who consider abortion the preeminent human rights issue. For that, I have been told I am a "so-called" pro-lifer.

I actually agree with all those who insist that "anti-abortion" needs to mean more than defending the life of the unborn. Rather, we as individuals and as a society must do all that we can to make life plausible: to ensure single mothers and families have a fighting chance. We can't look away from the children in foster care who will never have a shot without the love of a family. Absolutely, "anti-abortion" should mean more than "opposed to abortion." And anyone who has been around the anti-abortion movement has seen that it so often is. It's people full of love for a mom who just needs some confidence and resources -- people walking with her for more than nine months.

The other day, a Catholic priest responded to one of my columns mentioning Joe Biden and abortion. He explained that he's voting for Biden, considering him to be anti-abortion. Here's the problem with that: While I'm with Father in wanting to help vulnerable children in all kinds of situations, you can't be anti-abortion and adhere to the extremist abortion policies of the Democratic Party.