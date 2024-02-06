This editorial originally appeared in the Daily American Republic, a publication of Rust Communications, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

Election Day won't decide who fixes our country.

Yes, you read that right.

The day that we've been leading up to for months, even years, is not the answer to all of our country's problems.

It's absolutely an important day. It's a day when we all need to make our voices heard, to participate in the democracy that has been paid for in blood, sweat and tears.

But the one man we elect on Tuesday can't fix our problems.

The division we feel... The health care crisis we face -- and have faced before anyone ever heard of COVID-19... The societal inequalities that exist within our communities, whether that be based on race, sex, sexual orientation or economic disadvantages ...

These are not problems born from one presidential term, or one generation.