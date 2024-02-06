Election day post-mortem: Voters eschew extremism

Contrary to most predictions, Election Day brought no blue wave. While former Vice President Joe Biden won the presidency, it looks like the Republicans will keep the Senate. Even more surprisingly, the Democrats appear to be on the verge of losing as many as 13 seats in the House of Representatives. If this proves to be the case, it would be the smallest House majority for any party since 1919.

The electorate's rejection of the Democratic agenda in the legislature actually makes it somewhat surprising that the Democrats won back the White House. As a result, the blame game is afoot among our friends on the left.

Those in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party are accusing their more moderate colleagues of being inept at running campaigns, while the relatively few centrist Dems are complaining about their progressive colleagues' open embrace of socialism.

Yet, it's possible that the problem is precisely that traditional Democrats have not done enough to put as much light as possible between them and the party's progressives.

While serious people acknowledge the real problems that infect today's criminal justice system, for example, sloganeering to "Defund the Police" scares away more than a few voters. Further, use of the word "socialism" cannot but hurt Democrats outside of college towns and upscale urban locales such as Brooklyn.

Reporting on comments made by Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas, The New York Times wrote, "The 'average white person,' Mr. Gonzalez added, may associate socialism with Nordic countries, but to Asian and Hispanic migrants it recalls despotic 'left-wing regimes.'" Exactly. And House Democrats' uncritical embrace of the Green New Deal likely stirred justified worries among voters about the astronomical future costs of their energy bills.

Voters also understand that because Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., believed a blue wave was inevitable, she refused to compromise and accept a deal offered by the White House for a second stimulus agreement. She couldn't accept less than her $2.2 trillion deal, which included proposals with many of the traditional Democratic handouts to special interests.