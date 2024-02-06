Education wins the week

On April 17, the Senate took up and passed House Bill 2287. In addition to also increasing access to the ESA Program, HB 2287 broadens the Missouri Course Access and Virtual School Program and more clearly defines “Family Paced Education (FPE) Schools” to ensure there is no crossover between these schools and home schools.

House Bill 2287 also includes language designed to make sure families that choose to home school their children have their constitutional rights protected. Specifically, it alters the definition of “school” to only include charter, private and public schools in relation to areas of law relating to weapons. This was added to clear up any confusion about whether home school families could lose their personal firearms because their home would be held to the same regulations as other defined education institutions. Y’all know that I am very passionate about protecting our 2nd Amendment rights. I do not believe that anyone intended to create a loophole, or that the original language created one. However, if adding this language adds another layer of protection or peace of mind for home school families, I’m more than happy to support it being included in the bill.

The House passed both SB 727 and HB 2287, with the Senate’s changes, on April 18. They both now go to the governor’s desk for his signature. These bills required a lot of time and effort in negotiation, so it is wonderful to see them make it to the finish line. I am dedicated to keeping our foot on the gas in providing for future generations and am confident that these changes and additional opportunities are going to ensure a much brighter future.