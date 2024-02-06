Education wins the week

Hey y’all! It’s hard to believe, but we are truly in the home stretch in Jefferson City as there is now officially less than a month until the last day of the legislative session. Last week, a resounding statement was made that, for all the obstacles and false starts that may have gotten in our way so far this year, education is a priority for this General Assembly.
Two bills containing a number of provisions aimed at boosting Missouri’s education efforts were passed by the Missouri House of Representatives and the Senate. Senate Bill 727, which I’ve discussed before, passed the Senate last month and has been in negotiations in the House for several weeks. Among other changes, SB 727 increases the amount of funding allocated to the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESA) Program from $50 million to $75 million, opening the door for more families to choose the education program that best fits their needs. It also increases minimum wage for teachers in state statute, requires mental health resources be printed on student IDs, allows districts in Boone County to operate charter schools and grants districts the authority to go to four-day school weeks if approved by voters, while simultaneously incentivizing five-day school weeks.
On April 17, the Senate took up and passed House Bill 2287. In addition to also increasing access to the ESA Program, HB 2287 broadens the Missouri Course Access and Virtual School Program and more clearly defines “Family Paced Education (FPE) Schools” to ensure there is no crossover between these schools and home schools.
House Bill 2287 also includes language designed to make sure families that choose to home school their children have their constitutional rights protected. Specifically, it alters the definition of “school” to only include charter, private and public schools in relation to areas of law relating to weapons. This was added to clear up any confusion about whether home school families could lose their personal firearms because their home would be held to the same regulations as other defined education institutions. Y’all know that I am very passionate about protecting our 2nd Amendment rights. I do not believe that anyone intended to create a loophole, or that the original language created one. However, if adding this language adds another layer of protection or peace of mind for home school families, I’m more than happy to support it being included in the bill.
The House passed both SB 727 and HB 2287, with the Senate’s changes, on April 18. They both now go to the governor’s desk for his signature. These bills required a lot of time and effort in negotiation, so it is wonderful to see them make it to the finish line. I am dedicated to keeping our foot on the gas in providing for future generations and am confident that these changes and additional opportunities are going to ensure a much brighter future.
