Editorial Roundup: United States

Oct. 6

The Washington Post on Hurricane Helene, FEMA and misinformation

An underwater arts district. Health-care workers and patients stranded on hospital rooftops. Isolated residents pointing mirrors at the sky to catch rescue helicopters’ attention. The tragic scenes from Hurricane Helene’s path of destruction are nothing short of heartbreaking. In the week and a half since it made landfall, subjecting coastlines across the Southeast to storm surges and downpours, the tempest struck forcefully where few expect such events: inland, high in the Blue Ridge mountains. Consequently, even “ climate haven ” cities such as Asheville, N.C., felt the impact.

Dubbed the deadliest hurricane to hit the United States since Maria in 2017, Helene has already claimed 232 lives, with many more still unaccounted for. Making matters worse, only a small fraction of households in the hardest-hit counties had flood insurance. Policies are not cheap, and many living on high ground might have thought the risks were too minor to warrant the expense. As Helene makes clear, tropical storms are no longer an exclusively coastal threat. Heavy rains can rapidly flood hill-country streams and ravines, and there is only so much federal aid can do to compensate for homeowners’ and businesses’ losses. This disaster should spur long-overdue reforms in the federal government’s troubled flood insurance programs.

According to some early analyses, the storm could have caused $15 billion to $26 billion in property damage across the Southeast, along with $5 billion to $8 billion in lost economic output. The storm’s impact on human life could be magnified by the supply chain disruptions it is causing: Hospitals across the country are already experiencing a shortage of intravenous solutions after flooding from Helene caused a Marion, N.C., plant to shut down.

Affected communities remain in the early stages of recuperation, in many cases still lacking access to water, power, food and other necessities. Even as search-and-recovery efforts continue, officials in the coming weeks need to treat this humanitarian crisis with the urgency that phrase implies. We have no doubt they intend to do so, but as the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the National Guard and other aid organizations navigate downed trees and mud-choked roads to reach affected residents, they face yet another challenge: rampant misinformation.

Because it plowed through two swing states just over a month before Election Day, politicians were bound to pay extra attention to this disaster. Both presidential candidates rerouted their campaign trails to visit Georgia and North Carolina. This is par for the course in a democracy. What is neither normal nor acceptable is for former president Donald Trump to exploit the situation with inflammatory falsehoods. He claimed that his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, diverted FEMA funding to house illegal immigrants; and he accused North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, also a Democrat, of withholding aid from Republican-leaning counties. Misinformation about FEMA’s actions has become so widespread that the agency created a webpage dedicated to “rumor response.” The agency should not have to spend scarce resources dispelling misinformation spread in part by someone running for our highest office.

No doubt, FEMA has its limitations. The Post spent a year chronicling how the agency is struggling to keep up with the demands of disasters intensified, in part, by a changing climate. Destructive storms always spotlight both the strengths and weakness of government’s disaster-response capabilities. Even as Helene provides lessons for policymakers, though, it highlights the country’s profound capacity for spontaneous, empathetic, often heroic actions by individuals and communities. Tying political accusations to disaster response is doubly unseemly in light of so much selflessness by ordinary people.

For now, affected communities from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas deserve swift and generous support from government and the private sector alike. Indeed, new research shows that the lingering effects can indirectly lead to excess deaths in the months and years after storms occur. A consistent flow of resources even after immediate relief efforts could help stem those impacts. Experts might not be able to predict which storms become the next Katrina or Helene. But one thing we do know is that they will happen, possibly with greater intensity because of climate change. Indeed, the current Atlantic hurricane season, which had been relatively mild until recent weeks, is not yet over — and indeed coincides with the stretch run of the presidential campaign. Effective government will help everyone in the storms’ paths get through it. Demagoguery will not.

Oct. 6

The Wall Street Journal on U.S. ports and dockworkers

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) has reached a tentative agreement to return to work after winning a 62% pay raise over six years, but the labor dispute isn’t over. Round II will be fought over the union’s demand to protect its jobs forever by banning any automation at American ports.

The union’s demand is no automation—ever. In a Sept. 7 letter to fellow ILA members, union boss Harold Daggett and his executive vice president and son Dennis put it this way: “We want ironclad language, and we want the intent of that language in writing. Bottom line: the ILA does not support any kind of automation, including semi-automation.”

What they mean is they don’t want any technological advances that would make loading and unloading ships faster, safer and more efficient—e.g., smarter cranes, gates, and container-moving trucks that require fewer workers to operate. In other words, they want higher pay with no productivity gains, which is unsustainable in a competitive global economy.

The World Bank global port ranking helps show what this means in practice. The Container Port Performance Index 2023 ranks ports by the amount of time a ship spends in port. Not a single American port cracks the top 50, with top-ranked Charleston, S.C., coming in at 53. Yangshan in China is No. 1, and China is investing in ports throughout Latin America.

This isn’t the longshoremen’s first tangle with technology. In the 1960s the container revolution marked a shift from stuffing cargo inside the holds of a ship to putting cargo inside steel containers. Containers reduced the number of dockworkers needed, and the ranks of longshoremen declined as it was adopted. Today other nations are automating faster than the U.S. That means they are becoming cheaper and more productive.

By now the 78-year-old Mr. Daggett should have learned that the fight against productivity is a losing battle. Look at what happened to the British miners who thought they could oppose the closure of unprofitable coal pits and preserve their jobs. British textile workers a century earlier revolted against the introduction of mechanized looms.

The hard truth is that technological advances that make companies more productive often mean they need fewer workers. The longshoremen would do better in the long-term if the union negotiated sweeter buyout packages for senior workers who have grandfathered job protections, rather than trying to hold off the inevitable. It would also help displaced workers if they could count on a healthy and growing economy that created new and better jobs.

Fighting productivity tools that the rest of the world is adopting harms the U.S. economy and millions of Americans workers beyond the ports. Mr. Daggett—and his pal President Biden—owes his 50,000 members better.

Oct. 2

The Guardian says war in the Middle East accelerates American decline

On Tuesday, as Israel sent troops into Lebanon, Iran fired almost 200 missiles at Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu warned Tehran that it “will pay”, the august magazine Foreign Affairs published the US secretary of state’s thoughts on rebuilding leadership. If he correctly diagnosed the issue – “A fierce competition is under way to define a new age in international affairs” – Antony Blinken’s assertions about the renewal of American authority were considerably less convincing.

Some have dated the end of the American century to Vietnam or the “war on terror”. But Donald Trump’s presidency quickened US decline. It wasn’t only Vladimir Putin who was emboldened. Though Mr Trump turned the screws on China, its increasing forcefulness in recent years has reflected not only its growing might and Xi Jinping’s leadership but also its perception of the US as a dwindling superpower. Other nations decided to hedge their geopolitical bets. Yes, the US is in a stronger position today than four years ago, but the erratic isolationism of the Trump administration is a shockingly low bar, and no one can erase its memory. Allies and rivals alike have drawn their conclusions about the long-term reliability of the US.

Joe Biden deserves credit for solidifying western support around Ukraine and restoring relations with Europe. The US showed itself to be prepared, committed and able to coordinate action. It has sought to build partnerships elsewhere too, such as in the Indo-Pacific. The authority it regained, however, has been squandered. The stark contrast between the anguish that the administration has shown over Ukrainian deaths and the apparent indifference towards the lives of Palestinian civilians in Gaza has sharpened widely held cynicism and anger about American double standards. A dozen of the administration’s own officials have resigned. US diplomats warned that its stance “is losing us Arab publics for a generation”.

Mr Biden’s embrace of Mr Netanyahu was meant to forestall the war now under way in Lebanon. A country reliant on the US for security uses the weapons that the US supplies to conduct offensives that the US warns against – and Washington then acquiesces. Yonatan Zeigen, whose mother, Vivian Silver, was a peace activist killed by Hamas on 7 October, described to the New York Times his bafflement at speaking to US politicians and officials: “(They’re) talking like, ‘We’re trying, we’re hoping’ … What do you mean? You have leverage.”

The dynamic may not be new. But it is now more painful and consequential. Mr Biden, so hasty to get out of Afghanistan regardless of the cost, has had to build up forces in the Middle East. The US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, has said that it will work with Israel to ensure “severe consequences” for Iran’s attack, and Mr Netanyahu doubtless hopes that a Trump administration would back action against Iran even if Mr Biden balks.

The Democrats have lost Arab-American and other voters – Kamala Harris has differed from her boss in tone more than substance – while Mr Trump will seize on higher oil prices due to the crisis and anything that can be portrayed as weakness towards Iran. He says that “the world is on fire” – yet he is the pyromaniac who quit the Iran nuclear deal and Paris climate accord, and who has said he would encourage Russia to do “whatever the hell they want” to Nato allies who didn’t meet spending targets. The shrinking of America’s status could accelerate.

Oct. 2

St. Louis Post-Dispatch the 2024 presidential race

