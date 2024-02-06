Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:

Jan. 29

The Washington Post on Trump's OMB pick

The White House memo announcing a federal spending freeze, rescinded Wednesday afternoon amid chaos and backlash, was the brainchild of Russell Vought, President Donald Trump’s pick to direct the Office of Management and Budget. Stephen Miller, deputy White House chief of staff, explained on CNN that Vought felt that the freeze was needed. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at her first briefing that Vought asked her to convey that “the line to his office is open” if agency heads “feel that programs are necessary.”

Both comments were striking because Vought hasn’t yet been confirmed for the OMB job. The Senate Budget Committee is set to convene Thursday to consider his nomination. Unless he’s rejected, this week’s muddle will become merely the opening salvo in a broader push to expand executive authority at the expense of the legislative branch — and the rule of law. “We are living in a post-Constitutional time,” Vought wrote in 2022.

Presidents deserve significant deference in staffing their administrations. But Vought is not acceptable, given his combative disdain for Congress’s constitutional power of the purse and his refusal to abide by a vital reform enacted after Watergate to check the president’s authority.

Vought wants more than to temporarily pause some government spending. He aims to invoke a power known as impoundment that would allow the president to refuse to spend money that Congress has appropriated. This could enable a president to zero out entire funding categories. The Impoundment Control Act of 1974 was meant to prevent presidents from abusing the appropriations process after President Richard M. Nixon refused to spend billions of dollars on programs he opposed.

Based on a radical interpretation of Article II, Vought claims that the 1974 law is unconstitutional, and he hopes the conservative majority on the Supreme Court will strike it down. Impoundment might wind up as the first big case from Trump’s second term that reaches the court. A 1988 opinion from the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel concluded that “arguments in favor of an inherent impoundment power, carried to their logical conclusion, would render congressional directions to spend merely advisory.”

Vought’s track record as head of the OMB during Trump’s first term demonstrates he cannot be trusted. In early 2020, the budget office diverted billions of dollars from the Pentagon’s military construction budget toward building a border wall — even though Congress had deliberately refused to appropriate the funds. Vought’s office also held up approved military aid to Ukraine while Trump sought to coerce Ukrainian leaders into opening an investigation into Joe Biden. Vought then defied a congressional subpoena, and he was cited by name in one of the articles of impeachment against Trump that passed the House. The Government Accountability Office concluded that Vought’s office broke the law, though he denied it.

During his first tour as budget chief, Vought also advocated cutting hundreds of billions of dollars from Medicaid and other programs on which low-income families depend. He sought huge cuts to education, the Interior Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development. At his confirmation hearing on Jan. 15, Vought repeatedly declined to commit to distributing congressionally approved funds if he got the job back. He also wouldn’t answer when pressed specifically on whether he would distribute $3.8 billion in remaining aid for Ukraine.

Vought was an architect of Project 2025 and wrote the chapter on how to better wield executive power. He describes himself as a Christian nationalist and has advocated outlawing the drugs used in medical abortions. He has referred to Jan. 6 rioters as “political prisoners” and has maintained, as recently as last week, that the 2020 election was “rigged.”

Another reason to oppose is his fixation on purging the federal workforce: During Trump’s first term, Vought was the mastermind behind Schedule F, which aimed to reclassify workers to make them easier to fire. Biden unraveled it, but Trump is reviving it. “We want the bureaucrats to be traumatically affected,” Vought said in a 2023 speech. “When they wake up in the morning, we want them to not want to go to work because they are increasingly viewed as the villains. … We want to put them in trauma.”

Running the OMB is one of the most powerful jobs in government. Four years ago, Biden’s highly qualified first pick, Neera Tanden, was compelled to withdraw because of some mean tweets she’d once posted about senators whose votes she needed. In comparison, Vought’s record and paper trail are bursting with red flags. Laws passed by Congress aren’t suggestions. Senators who back Vought are choosing to undermine their own institution and give away their power of the purse.

Feb. 1

The New York Times says Trump is testing the Constitution

After nightfall on Jan. 24, President Trump summarily dismissed as many as 17 of the most important guardians of integrity in the federal government — the inspectors general who search for fraud and abuse in each major executive department, who assure taxpayers that their money is being properly spent, and whose rigor reduces the temptation of corruption. Mr. Trump’s action was in overt defiance of a law requiring that Congress get 30 days’ notice when an inspector general is fired, along with the detailed reasons for the termination, but it was very much in keeping with the president’s imperious resistance to any form of accountability, oversight or sharing of power.

No compelling reasons for the firings were given other than a vague reference to the “ changing priorities ” of the new administration. Asked about the action on Tuesday, the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said “ it is the belief of this White House” that there are no limits on the president’s ability to terminate employees in his branch of government. “He is the executive of the executive branch, and therefore he has the power to fire anyone within the executive branch that he wishes to,” she said.

That’s flatly wrong. In addition to the inspectors general law, there are strong Civil Service protections in place for more than two-thirds of all federal workers, preventing arbitrary or political firings and requiring cause.

American voters gave President Trump and his party the right to push forward the agenda he campaigned on. If the president wants to shrink the federal work force, end programs he disagrees with or revamp oversight, he has the license to pursue those efforts. Yet he must do so legally and by operating inside the system of checks and balances that has guided the country since its founding.

The first two weeks into his second tour in the White House have seen so many lines crossed in the pursuit of his agenda that anyone who believes in the Constitution and honest governance should be worried: Many of Mr. Trump’s first assertions of executive power blatantly exceed what is legally granted. He and his supporters have sought to undermine those best positioned to check his overreaches of power. And he is moving to eliminate the tools of accountability in government in quick order.

It’s not just that he sees the U.S. government work force as his personal employees who should be loyal servants; he appears ready to suppress any critique or even allow anyone to bear witness to what his administration is really doing. Mr. Trump has an unusual gift for evading criticism: The Democrats are just the angry opposition. Republicans who stand up to him are just RINOs. Journalists who expose misconduct are purveyors of fake news. Government officials who warn of his actions are part of the “deep state.”

It’s much harder to dodge accountability for his actions when concerns or opposition come from roles that are legally or constitutionally protected in order to preserve their independence, such as judges, prosecutors and inspectors general — the parts of the government that he now hopes to circumvent, remove or bend to his wishes.

Civil servants are expected to carry out the directives from the legislative, judicial and executive branches, but Mr. Trump wants them to be subservient to him. He is trying to fundamentally ignore the constitutional checks and balances carefully built into the American system of government by its founders, and he is unwilling to follow or obey the rules of accountability and oversight that past presidents of both parties have adhered to.

And Americans are already getting a glimpse of what Mr. Trump and his administration would do with fewer guardrails: By unilaterally declaring the end of birthright citizenship, for example, he is expressing disdain for the decades of judicial precedent that have supported the clear wording of the 14th Amendment; he is trying to make his opinion the law of the land. By refusing to spend money already appropriated by Congress, as his administration did on Monday, he is telling the legislative branch that its constitutional power of the purse can be set aside at whim. And all those in a position to question his arrogation of authority and hold him to account will find themselves unemployed or under fire.

Late on Monday night, for example, the White House fired two Democratic members of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the chair of the National Labor Relations Board, describing them as “ far-left appointees with radical records.” These officials, who would almost certainly be strong critics of the administration’s attempts to reduce civil rights and labor protections, do not work for Mr. Trump; they are board members of independent agencies, approved by the Senate, and their terms are not up. The Supreme Court ruled in 1935 that presidents cannot dismiss members of independent agencies like these simply over policy differences, and the court declined a chance to overrule that precedent last year.

The administration also fired more than a dozen prosecutors in the Justice Department simply because they had worked on the criminal investigations of Mr. Trump, a particularly egregious example of his determination to combine personal retribution with future deterrence. Beyond the trampling of Civil Service rules for career employees — the termination notices cited no improper conduct or poor performance — the firings sent an unmistakable message to law enforcement authorities throughout the government: Ignore any malfeasance or corruption you may come across in Trump world, and do not even think of starting an investigation or a prosecution, because we will find a way to fire you and stop your work.

Mr. Trump’s steamrolling of all official scrutiny is beginning to draw criticism even from within his own party, which has largely stood by as he has undermined norms and values that used to be considered bipartisan. Senator Charles Grassley, Republican of Iowa and chairman of the Judiciary Committee, along with his Democratic counterpart, Richard Durbin, sent a letter on Tuesday to the president demanding a detailed and case-specific explanation for the firing of each inspector general. “This is a matter of public and congressional accountability and ensuring the public’s confidence in the inspector general community, a sentiment shared more broadly by other members of Congress,” the two senators wrote.

It’s vital that those members of Congress, from both parties, stand up to Mr. Trump’s early moves. Their branch of government is no less in danger of losing its autonomy than the executive watchdogs are. Several Republican senators have already been coerced into abandoning their better judgment on some of Mr. Trump’s most unqualified cabinet nominees, as Joni Ernst of Iowa learned when she first voiced reservations about Pete Hegseth after he was nominated for defense secretary. The pressure campaign directed toward her by the MAGA world and the Iowa Republican Party is a principal reason she changed course and Mr. Hegseth is now running the Pentagon. The president has repeatedly threatened to use recess appointments to bypass the Senate entirely if it rejects his choices.

But it is not just the power to advise and consent that Mr. Trump has put at risk. In the last few days, he has also made it clear that he is prepared to override the most fundamental power given to Congress by the Constitution: the ability to appropriate tax money and determine how it is spent. On Monday the White House announced a freeze on “all federal financial assistance” like grants and loans to state agencies and nonprofit social service organizations, many of which said they were immediately locked out of the federal payment system. The week before he eliminated federal diversity and inclusion programs and halted most foreign aid spending.

After a federal judge temporarily blocked Mr. Trump’s order, the White House retreated and said the freeze was no longer in place. But there was no retreat from the administration’s misguided notion that it can rescind at will any spending authorized by Congress, which officials made it clear they still intend to pursue in different ways.

If Mr. Trump doesn’t like the way federal money is being spent, he can do what every other president has done: negotiate new spending priorities with Congress as part of the budget and appropriations process. Federal law clearly prohibits him from making that decision unilaterally. But that would mean playing by the rules and sharing power with another branch of government, a practice Mr. Trump appears to consider unnecessary.

Mr. Trump’s party, after all, controls both houses of Congress, but even Republican leaders were given no voice or even advance notice about the precipitate decisions to rescind this authorized spending. Democratic and independent members correctly said Mr. Trump was provoking a constitutional crisis and helped force the retreat by standing up to the White House. Senator Angus King, independent of Maine, said Monday’s actions were “the most direct assault on the authority of Congress” in the nation’s history. In contrast, a few Republicans expressed mild concern and many were openly supportive, willing to cede their oversight of the nation’s purse to Mr. Trump to avoid becoming the victim of his intimidation tactics. “It’s a pretty major test of separation of powers,” acknowledged Senator Kevin Cramer, Republican of North Dakota.

Mr. Trump is indeed testing Washington and the American people to see how far he can go in accumulating authority and in marginalizing anyone in a position to question his actions. It is a test the Constitution cannot afford to lose.

Feb. 2

The Wall Street Journal on the fallout from the trade war

President Trump conceded Sunday that there may be “some pain” from his sweeping tariffs on Mexico and Canada, but they will eventually lead to a new “GOLDEN AGE.” Nice of him to promise a glorious future because the pain is already unfolding, and the tariffs won’t even take effect until Tuesday.