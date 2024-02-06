Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:

March 3

The Washington Post on Guantanamo Bay

Since President George W. Bush opened the facility in 2002, at the height of the “ war on terror,” the American military prison at Guantánamo Bay in Cuba has been associated with torture, isolation, indefinite detention and the denial of basic constitutional protections, including the right to counsel and a fair trial. Most detainees there have been terrorism suspects captured on battlefields in Afghanistan or Iraq, or whisked away on U.S. military aircraft during “extraordinary renditions.” Their treatment violated the Geneva Conventions and U.S. laws.

And this was precisely the point. Holding inmates on a U.S. naval base in Cuba kept them outside the protections of U.S. law and the Constitution. Guantánamo detainees could assert no due process rights because they were not on American soil.

Now, here we go again.

Last month, President Donald Trump, as part of his crackdown on illegal immigration, signed an executive order to expand Guantánamo and fill it with “the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people.” The first batch of nearly 200 migrant detainees shipped there were Venezuelans, described by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem as “ the worst of the worst.” After they were sent back to Venezuela last Thursday, reports of their treatment at Guantánamo began to emerge.

A detailed report in The Post described how some were kept shackled in windowless cages, deprived of sunlight and allowed outdoors for only one hour each week. They were subjected to humiliating, invasive strip searches and denied access to lawyers and phone calls to loved ones. Some screamed during long hours in isolation; others threatened or attempted suicide.

Some legal experts, human rights groups and the United Nations consider prolonged solitary confinement a form of cruel and unusual punishment, but the U.S. Supreme Court has not definitively ruled on it. Denying the detainees access to lawyers would seem to violate the right to due process. But again, in Cuba, the prisoners are in what lawyers have called a “ legal black hole.”

Also, Noem’s claim that the first group of detainees included “the worst of the worst” criminals has not been verified and seems, at best, a wild exaggeration. A separate article in The Post, based on court records and conversations with detainees’ relatives, found that some of the prisoners did not have violent criminal records. Their only crime seems to have been illegally crossing the border to enter the United States.

By using Guantánamo to house migrants rounded up in enforcement raids, the Trump administration seems to want to create the public impression that undocumented immigrants are a particularly dangerous category of criminal — on a par with the 9/11 plotters and other suspected terrorists. And it seems to want to put the undocumented immigrant community in America — and people thinking of trying to join it — on notice that, if you get caught, you might end up at Guantánamo Bay in notoriously bad conditions.

In its 23 years of operation, the Guantánamo Bay prison has become a stain on America’s reputation as a country that values the rule of law and respects human rights. Even Bush belatedly recognized the damage it had done to the country’s global standing. Bush, followed by Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, tried to close Guantánamo but was stymied by Congress. Trump, who promised to keep the prison open, views it as a useful tool in his war against illegal immigration.

Many Americans support stricter enforcement of immigration laws and a crackdown on undocumented immigrants who commit serious crimes. Indeed, this was one of the main reasons Trump was elected. But Americans also want deportations to be handled humanely.

Using Guantánamo Bay is unnecessary, wasteful and cruel. The prison should become a shuttered relic of America’s unfortunate past — not a way station for deported migrants awaiting return to their home countries.

Feb. 28

The New York Times says the MAGA is fighting a war on free speech

In 1791, the nation’s founders ratified the First Amendment to the Constitution. It would come to offer protections in the new nation essentially never seen before: the right to ask things of and to criticize the government; to express opinions, popular or not; to assemble peacefully; to practice diverse religious beliefs; and to have a free press that publishes information without fear of censorship or retribution.

This constitutional provision reflects the framers’ intent to establish a society where individuals have the ability to voice their views and participate actively in shaping the nation’s governance while holding their leaders accountable. Together, these five guaranteed liberties continue today to make the people of the United States the freest in the world.

President Trump and many of his supporters — from tech leaders like Elon Musk to populist politicians like Vice President JD Vance — have spent the past several years portraying themselves as free-speech crusaders. Capitalizing on the censorial strains of the left, they regularly lecture about the necessity of letting people say whatever they want, even if it’s hateful, asinine or corrosive.

That form of free-speech absolutism, which aims to defend not just favored speech but also disfavored speech, has a long and welcome role in American society. The problem is that for all their bluster, these supposed free-speech crusaders have proved themselves consistently intolerant when it comes to words, ideas and perspectives they disagree with.

Over the past month Mr. Trump and his allies have embarked on an expansive crackdown on free expression and disfavored speakers that should be decried not just as hypocritical but also as un-American and unconstitutional.

In the distorted view of the Trump administration, protecting free speech requires controlling free speech — banning words, phrases and ideas that challenge or complicate a government-favored speech. Officials in Washington have spent the past month stripping federal websites of any hint of undesirable words and thoughts, disciplining news organizations that refuse to parrot the president’s language, and threatening to punish those who have voiced criticism of investigations and prosecutions.

The Orwellian nature of this approach is deliberate and dangerous. This posture is not about protecting free speech. It is about prioritizing far-right ideology — and at times celebrating lies and hate speech under the guise of preventing the criminalization of language — while simultaneously trying to silence independent thought, inconvenient truths and voices of dissent.

When Mr. Trump announced that he was changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, for example, it seemed to be an essentially harmless bit of nationalistic chest-puffery, paling in comparison to the real damage he intended to do to national security, public health, the Civil Service and the rule of law. But then he made it clear that compliance was mandatory.

Earlier this month, a reporter for The Associated Press showed up at an Oval Office event, and was barred from entering because the news organization continued referring to the gulf by the internationally recognized name it has had since at least the 16th century. That was an editorial decision that The A.P., just like The Times and many other outlets, has every right to make on its own without government interference.

The White House press office then upped the ante; it is now keeping both A.P. reporters and photographers away from many press events and off Air Force One on presidential trips, making it far more difficult for the nation’s largest wire service to provide essential coverage. The A.P., to its great credit, has sued officials in the administration, saying it was doing so “to vindicate its rights to the editorial independence guaranteed by the United States Constitution and to prevent the executive branch from coercing journalists to report the news using only government-approved language.”

Federal District Judge Trevor McFadden has yet to rule on The A.P.’s request, but made it clear that the White House appeared to be improperly punishing the wire service for its editorial decision. “It seems pretty clearly viewpoint discrimination,” the judge said at a preliminary hearing.

This struggle is obviously about more than the name of a body of water; the White House wants to use coercion to control how it is covered, and even who gets to cover the president. On Tuesday, the press office said it would begin handpicking the news organizations that cover Mr. Trump as part of the press pool, a decision that up to now has been made by a group representing the news outlets themselves. The White House immediately cut Reuters and HuffPost from the pool and added two sycophantic outlets, Newsmax and The Blaze.

“The White House press pool exists to serve the public, not the presidency,” said Bruce Brown, executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

Politicians are allowed to criticize the press — that is free speech, too, and there is nothing new about it — but there is a difference between using language and using muscle. Government officials are supposed to use their considerable regulatory powers for the benefit of the public, not for personal or partisan goals. This administration, however, is mustering the arms of government to suppress speech it doesn’t like and compel words and ideas it prefers. It sees the press not as an institution with an explicit constitutional privilege but as a barrier to overcome, like an inspector general or a freethinking Republican senator. Members of Congress can be targeted for primaries, and inspectors general can be fired; under the same mentality, reporters need to be excluded and their bosses subjected to litigation.

The Trump administration’s intention can be seen clearly by looking at the way it communicates with the public. All federal contracts, job descriptions and social media posts are being scrutinized for any hint of “gender ideology,” according to a memo from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management; federal employees “whose position description involves inculcating or promoting gender ideology” must be placed on leave.

The National Park Service erased the letters “T” and “Q”: from L.G.B.T.Q.+ references on its website describing the Stonewall National Monument in New York City. More than 8,000 federal websites, in fact, have been taken down or altered to remove concepts derided by the MAGA movement. These include thousands of pages about vaccine research and S.T.D. prevention guidelines, efforts to prevent hate crimes, prevention of racial discrimination in drug trials and disbursement of federal grants, and details of environmental policies to slow climate change.

The government won’t even describe its own museum collections as “diverse.” The word was eliminated from an Interior Department website describing federally owned works of art and natural history, though it has one of the broadest and most significant collections in the world.

The open hypocrisy on matters of speech is perhaps best exemplified by the actions of Mr. Musk, even before he became the Trump administration’s designated wrecking ball to crucial institutions of government. Mr. Musk has every right to say what he wants on X, a forum owned by a private company. Describing himself as a “ free speech absolutist,” he said he acquired Twitter in 2022 to create “a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner.” He seemed particularly agitated that the platform had earlier dared to distinguish between lies — like those about Covid vaccines and the 2020 election — and verifiable truth.

But nearly immediately he began to demonstrate that the only free speech he championed was his own. Within a couple of months, he had suspended the accounts of journalists who had written critically about his business practices or the flights of his private plane. (So much for the hope he had earlier expressed that “even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means.”)

Then he began suppressing access to posts with words like “transgender” and “bisexual,” or ideas like Ukraine’s battling against Russian aggression, and made it more difficult for users of his platform to read articles from independent news organizations, including The Times and Reuters. Purveyors of hate speech were invited to return to Twitter, which he later renamed X, and when some critics advocated a boycott of the platform in response, he moved to block them. Mr. Musk even boosted his own pronouncements on X, forcing his posts to appear loudly even on the timelines of those who chose not to follow him.

And when he couldn’t quiet his critics, he sued them. He filed suit against Media Matters for America, a liberal media watchdog group that wrote about advertisements on X appearing next to neo-Nazi content, and then sued a group of prominent businesses, including Unilever and CVS, for what he said was an illegal advertising boycott of his platform. (Last year a federal judge threw out a similar lawsuit Mr. Musk brought against the Center for Countering Digital Hate.)

When the magazine Wired published the names of six inexperienced young men working for Mr. Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency, Mr. Musk falsely announced on X that publication of the names constituted a “ crime.” And later, illustrating the connection between Mr. Musk’s aims and those of the administration, one of the loyalists that Mr. Trump installed as a federal prosecutor in Washington made an inflammatory announcement that he would use his position within the Justice Department to defend claims that Mr. Musk had raised.

The administration’s desire to control speech and thinking has also extended to Congress, the military and college campuses. Among other recent examples: