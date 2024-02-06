Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:

Dec. 30

The Washington Post on the presidency, life and legacy of Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter’s presidency began with a simple act meant to signal a new relationship between the people and their government: He and his wife, Rosalynn, got out of their limousine and walked a short part of the inaugural parade route, hand in hand. His time in office ended four years later with a spiteful gesture by the revolutionary government of Iran, which released 52 American hostages it had held for 444 days — but only when Mr. Carter was out of office, and at the very moment when his triumphant successor was delivering his inaugural address.

It was the final insult of Mr. Carter’s term in office and the end of what was widely regarded, according to much commentary and a fair swath of public opinion, as a “failed” presidency. But was his presidency, which ended 43 years before his death Sunday at age 100, really a failed one? It’s not easy to say just what constitutes failure in a presidency: war, economic disruption that goes on for years, civil conflict? Some highly regarded presidents saw all these things on their watches.

It’s obvious that much went badly during Mr. Carter’s time in the White House. To some extent, he was overtaken by events that had been set in motion well before he took office. The seething resentment among many Iranians that led to the hostage crisis dated back at least a quarter-century. The economic problems that dogged the administration were a continuation of trends that had been developing through two or three administrations, and they were greatly exacerbated by the oil crisis triggered by Iran’s revolution. The general dismay with and alienation from government could be, and generally were, seen as in large part products of the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandal.

In fact, there were solid and lasting accomplishments by the Carter administration. The Camp David agreement, which has brought a long if uneasy peace to what was the most dangerous conflict point in the Middle East, was his administration’s greatest foreign policy achievement. It’s hard to see how the accord between Egypt’s Anwar Sadat and Israel’s Menachem Begin could have been reached without Mr. Carter’s constant presence during the talks and careful attention to the needs of the two principals.

There was no great political benefit to be had in that endeavor, and there was even less in another: the treaties that changed the status of the Panama Canal Zone and ended a number of American prerogatives there. It wasn’t a popular action, but Mr. Carter pursued it to completion because he thought it the most sensible and fair solution to a problem that threatened to become worse over time as Panamanian politicians demanded change and fomented discontent in a sensitive area.

Nor was Mr. Carter’s advocacy of human rights as an essential element of American foreign policy particularly politic. In practice, of course, he found that reconciling such high ideals with U.S. interests abroad was no simple matter: He faced many of the same contradictions as presidents before and after him, and ended — in both his presidency and his post-presidential travels — feeling the need to deal with some pretty unsavory leaders.

Some of his domestic achievements continue to reverberate. Mr. Carter did more than all previous presidents combined to diversify the federal judiciary, appointing 57 non-White people and 41 women to the bench. He also pushed through a 1978 law deregulating the airline industry and boosting competition, which made fares more affordable and increased the number of routes offered.

Perhaps the most damage was done to his presidency and his reelection chances by the combination of economic stagnation and inflation, exacerbated by a continuing energy crisis. His appointment, late in his term, of Paul Volcker as chairman of the Federal Reserve was seen as essential to the economic turnaround eventually brought about by Mr. Volcker’s measures over eight years during the Carter and Ronald Reagan administrations — albeit at the cost of a recession that devastated many people’s lives.

Many of Mr. Carter’s mistakes were matters of style and temperament. He didn’t get along well with the press, and he paid for it; much of the mockery directed at him seems in retrospect overdone. But he contributed to it with a tendency sometimes to overmanage, by misreading how some of his actions would be perceived — as in his demanding resignations from his Cabinet at the height of his troubles — and a strain of what was often seen as self-righteousness, expressed at times in a scolding tone in his public discourse. Characteristically, Mr. Carter would on occasion frankly acknowledge his shortcomings in this regard.

ONLINE: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2024/12/29/jimmy-carter-death-editorial-principled-president/

Dec. 30

The Wall Street Journal on the blue state homeless boom

In case you missed last Friday’s pre-holiday news dump, the Department of Housing and Urban Development reported that homelessness this year hit a record. Add this to President Biden’s regrettable legacies, though it’s notable that progressive states accounted for most of the increase.

HUD’s annual point-in-time survey found that the number of homeless increased 18% this year and 36% since 2019. Local governments and nonprofits in January counted some 771,480 living in public spaces, shelters or other temporary government-funded housing. Yet the report essentially absolves federal policies of blame.

The agency admits what it calls a “national affordable housing crisis, rising inflation, stagnating wages among middle- and lower-income households”—as if these had nothing to do with the trillions of dollars the feds doled out during the pandemic and then on Mr. Biden’s watch. HUD also faults “the persisting effects of systemic racism,” “additional public health crises” and natural disasters.

HUD places especially heavy blame on the expiration of pandemic programs, including Democrats’ expanded child tax credit and Mr. Biden’s illegal eviction moratorium. Landlords did increase rents to compensate for tenants who didn’t pay under the eviction ban. But the end of souped-up Covid-era welfare can’t explain why there are so many more homeless now than before the pandemic.

One culprit is a surge in migration. New York City told HUD that migrant households accounted for nearly 88% of its increase in homeless living in shelters this year. Chicago reported “that an influx of new arrivals,” mostly migrants bused and flown from other states, “accounted for more than 13,600 people in emergency shelters.”

While migrants have also flooded into Florida and Texas, these states seem to have absorbed them far better. Since 2019 the number of homeless has soared in Illinois (15,633), California (35,806) and New York (65,928), versus Texas (2,139) and Florida (3,034). Higher housing costs and unemployment in progressive states make it more difficult for migrants to support themselves.

Restrictive zoning and environmental regulations reduce housing supply and drive up prices. Compare the number of new housing permits issued last year in Texas (232,373) and Florida (193,788), versus California (117,760), New York (48,807) and Illinois (16,863).

New York City’s “right to shelter” policy also encourages migrants to take advantage of government-supported housing, including hotels in midtown Manhattan. But most migrants who can’t find work and housing eventually move to places where they can.

Most of the increase in what HUD calls “chronic homelessness” owes to mental illness and drug abuse, which the report fails to mention, if you can believe it. This is obvious to anyone who walks past an urban homeless encampment, or for that matter any street in certain neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

Progressives ignore such clear social ills and instead call for more spending on low-income housing. But such “housing first” policies have failed, as demonstrated by the rising number of homeless in progressive states.

HUD spends $72 billion a year, mostly on affordable housing, and progressive states spend billions more each year. California spent $24 billion to reduce homelessness in the last five years, but there are more homeless. The Administration even granted California a waiver to use federal Medicaid funds to help the homeless obtain housing. Meantime, drug rehab centers in the state are closing because of inadequate government reimbursements.

Florida and Texas have taken a more practical and effective approach. They prosecute drug possession and public disorderly conduct as a lever to induce addicts and the mentally ill into treatment as an alternative to jail. This is more humane than leaving the homeless to their own vices on the streets. Alas, progressives prefer the latter.

ONLINE: https://www.wsj.com/opinion/homelessness-report-department-of-housing-and-urban-development-2024-a150b1c7?mod=editorials_article_pos2

Dec. 29

The Los Angeles Times gives five reasons to keep the federal tax credit for EVs

President-elect Donald Trump‘s transition team is planning to eliminate a $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit that helps consumers afford clean cars while supporting the U.S. auto industry.

Combined with his pledge to roll back vehicle emissions standards that require automakers to sell more electric vehicles, ending the credit would be a big step backward for clean air, the climate, consumers, manufacturing employment and the U.S. economy.

Here are five reasons why the EV tax credit is worth keeping, and why scrapping it would be a counterproductive mistake.

Ending the EV tax credit will raise consumer costs.

EVs are growing in popularity worldwide, but most Americans need help affording plug-in vehicles because they still cost more, on average, than their gas-fueled counterparts. That’s the whole idea behind the tax credit, which allows consumers to claim up to $7,500 to offset the purchase price.

The policy is working, making EVs more affordable and competitive with gas-fueled models, especially accounting for the many thousands of dollars EV owners save over the lifetime of their vehicles from lower fuel and maintenance costs.

President Biden expanded the program by adding a $4,000 tax credit for the purchase of a used electric vehicle. Since Jan. 1, buyers have also been able to claim the credit at the time of sale and use it toward their purchase instead of waiting until they file their taxes. Consumers saved over $600 million in just the first three months of the year, an average of $6,900 per vehicle, according to the Treasury Department. Electric cars shouldn’t be a luxury available only to the wealthy. Keeping the tax credit in place will help these clean, low-maintenance vehicles get within reach of more American families.

Tax incentives are a bipartisan solution.

Presidents of both parties have for nearly two decades supported federal incentives for cleaner vehicles. The tax credit was established in 2005 under George W. Bush as a $3,400 incentive to help offset the purchase of a fuel-efficient hybrid vehicle. In 2008 Bush signed legislation that applied it to plug-in vehicles and expanded the credit to up to $7,500.

The credit continued under President Obama and President Trump’s first term, during which it grew in popularity every year, saving consumers and businesses about $5 billion. The credit got a major expansion with the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022, and continuing it will save consumers money while helping support good-paying American auto industry jobs.

The EV credit supports American jobs.

The auto industry is a cornerstone of the U.S. economy, providing more than 1 million jobs, and its strength is increasingly dependent on its success in making the global transition from its gas-fueled past to an electric-powered future.