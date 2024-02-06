Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:

Feb. 7

The Washington Post says Trump's treatment of allies puts America's world standing in jeopardy

The Trump administration’s deployment to Latin America in recent days offered a nugget of insight into the president’s unusual worldview.

In Panama City, Secretary of State Marco Rubio sternly told President José Raúl Mulino that the United States would take “measures” if Panama did not reduce Chinese influence over the Panama Canal — an ominous warning, given President Donald Trump’s avowed interest in taking over the canal.

Eight hundred miles to the east, in Caracas, meanwhile, a meeting between Trump’s special envoy Richard Grenell and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was congenial. The United States got something from it: Maduro released six Americans held in Venezuelan prisons and agreed to take back Venezuelans deported from the United States. In exchange, Maduro got some priceless pics in Miraflores Palace smiling alongside the American diplomat. Granting an image of legitimate respectability, they offered the Venezuelan autocrat a future of promise.

The contrast here is alarming. Panama is a close ally of Washington. It has offered its help to stop migrants on their way to the United States. And Mulino is a self-avowed friend. Maduro, on the other hand, has a $25 million U.S. bounty on his head.

What’s more troubling is that this asymmetry in treatment of friend and foe seems to be Washington’s new norm. From his desire to take Greenland from Denmark and make Canada the 51st state, to his warning to Panama and his (postponed) tariffs against Mexico and Canada, Trump has dished out his bullying worst to America’s allies. Next in line for the tariff treatment is the European Union.

China — a geopolitical rival and Trump’s personal bête noire — was hit with tariffs for real, though lower than those threatened against Canada and Mexico. Russia, like Venezuela, is benefiting from Trump’s softer side. Although the president has raised the prospect of unspecified new sanctions against Moscow if it doesn’t negotiate a settlement with Kyiv, he has also taken positions that Russian President Vladimir Putin tends to agree with, including his opposition to Ukraine’s joining NATO. “We will be speaking,” Trump said of Putin, “and I think will perhaps do something that’ll be significant” toward ending the war.

Treating allies worse than adversaries is not in the standard diplomatic playbook, but it fits Trump’s transactional approach. His diplomacy has no place for alliances based on shared values and bound by international conventions and legal frameworks. The deals he pursues are meant to achieve narrow goals. Trump will happily threaten to breach the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement that he himself reached with those countries during his first term, in the interest of any short-term win.

This way of operating tends to suit the autocratic governments of America’s foes. Rulers such as Putin, Maduro and Xi Jinping of China prefer to govern in the same way — unimpeded by human rights treaties, laws of war or other obstacles. They speak Trump’s language. But they will never become trustworthy allies of the United States.

In contrast, America’s erstwhile friends, the co-signers of the old liberal democratic order that Washington once took pride in leading — are recoiling from Trump’s strategy. And this bodes ill for the world’s stability and security. As the Trump administration transforms the nature of diplomacy, it risks isolating the United States.

A poll taken for the European Council on Foreign Relations after the November election found that only 22 percent of people in a sampling of nine E.U. countries consider America to be an ally “that shares our interests and values.” This is down from 31 percent two years ago.

President Joe Biden might have been as keen as Trump to antagonize China and to withdraw from the world economy into a protectionist crouch, but he also understood that taking on rivals as powerful and resourceful as China requires strengthening the country’s most significant friendships, not dismantling them. Driven by disdain for the alliances, norms and institutions that shaped the West after World War II, Trump seems to believe that America is strong enough to bully its partners. Every ally he casts aside, however, is a win for Moscow and Beijing.

Feb. 9

The New York Times on Trump and transgender Americans

Some of the most deplorable episodes in U.S. history involve the government wielding the power of the state against minority groups: Black people, Indigenous people and gay people, to name just a few. Though these campaigns might have received popular support at the time, history has consistently judged them as immoral, illegal and un-American.

Rather than understanding this history, President Trump is borrowing from the worst of it. One of the very first acts of his second term was to order the government to view gender as immutable and discriminate against transgender citizens. “As of today,” he declared in his Inaugural Address, “it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female.”

The early days of Mr. Trump’s second term have raised any number of concerns about actions that run dangerously counter to both the laws and the best interests of the country and its people. But the chaos of these past few weeks shouldn’t mask that in this period, he has also waged as direct a campaign against a single, vulnerable minority as we’ve seen in generations.

Within hours, this language began to be codified in a series of executive orders and actions attempting to exclude transgender people from nearly every aspect of American public life: denying them accurate identification documents such as passports, imposing a nationwide restriction on gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths, investigating schools with gender neutral bathrooms, criminalizing teacher support for transgender students and commanding the Federal Bureau of Prisons to force the estimated 1,500 transgender women in custody to be housed with men.

The broadside against transgender people was not unexpected. Anti-transgender politicians spent at least $215 million to scapegoat transgender people for a variety of social ills. The Republican Party has increasingly viewed attacking trans rights as a political winner, much as it did attacking civil rights during Richard Nixon’s presidency and attacking gay rights in George W. Bush’s. That posture was disgracefully reflected in the speed and glee with which House Republicans barred transgender women from using women’s restrooms on Capitol Hill after the election of Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender member of Congress. As for Mr. Trump, he won power by caricaturing and demonizing trans people; now he is using that power to harm trans people.

The Trump administration’s attacks come half a decade after the conservative-dominated Supreme Court ruled in Bostock v. Clayton County that discrimination against transgender people is sex discrimination under the Civil Rights Act of 1964. “It is impossible to discriminate against a person for being homosexual or transgender without discriminating against that individual based on sex,” wrote Justice Neil Gorsuch.

It should be recognized that society is still grappling with the cultural and policy implications of the rapidly shifting understanding of gender. There are some issues — such as participation in sports and appropriate medical care for minors — that remain fiercely debated, even by those who broadly support trans rights. There should be room for those conversations. But what shouldn’t be debated is whether the government should target a group of Americans to be stripped of their freedom and dignity to move through the world as they choose. This is a campaign in which cruelty and humiliation seem to be the fundamental point.

The fearmongering is all the more disproportionate, given how few people identify as transgender. They are a minuscule less than 1 percent of the American population. And they are 0.002 percent of college athletes — a population that’s been especially incendiary in the culture wars.

In the U.S. military, slightly more than 1 percent of troops are transgender. That makes the Pentagon the largest employer of transgender people in the country, and that has made military service a prime target for the anti-trans movement.

So it was especially dispiriting, and symbolically important, that another of the new president’s executive orders aimed to oust openly transgender soldiers from the armed services and bar others from joining. In this move Mr. Trump took aim both at people who have put their lives on the line for their nation and at an institution that has historically played a critical role in debates over the recognition and integration of minorities.

The order called for imposing federally mandated discrimination against the estimated 15,000 to 25,000 Americans who have agreed to put their lives on the line to defend the nation. He offered no evidence that this order would remove unqualified people from the armed forces or make the United States safer, because there is none. The language of the order was notable in part for its meanness.

“Expressing a false ‘gender identity’ divergent from an individual’s sex cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service,” the order said. “Beyond the hormonal and surgical medical interventions involved, adoption of a gender identity inconsistent with an individual’s sex conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life.”

Not only does this order erase the honorable service (and potentially the pensions ) of soldiers who led infantry patrols in Afghanistan and flew combat missions over Syria; it attempts to deny that they exist as transgender people at all. “A man’s assertion that he is a woman, and his requirement that others honor this falsehood, is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member,” declared the order.

The thousands of transgender soldiers who have served with distinction and honor for nearly a decade easily put the lie to the idea that they are unfit for service. Meanwhile, the notion that the existence of openly transgender soldiers is harmful to unit cohesion — long the go-to excuse for opponents of allowing Black people, women and gay people to serve in the armed forces — is contradicted by numerous, rigorous studies. The most comprehensive, by the RAND Corporation, examined other countries that allow transgender soldiers to serve openly and found “little or no impact on unit cohesion, operational effectiveness or readiness.”

The first Trump administration was thwarted in 2017 by the courts in its efforts to bar transgender Americans from serving their country. The Biden administration reversed that policy before the courts could rule. Transgender troops have served openly, many on overseas deployments, without incident for the past four years, much to the ire of conservatives. “Transgender people should never be allowed to serve. It’s that simple,” Pete Hegseth, now the defense secretary, wrote in his most recent book.

Within hours of its signing, this executive order was challenged in court by six active-duty transgender service members and two seeking to re-enlist. Mr. Trump’s executive orders have often been enjoined by the lower courts, and it is important not to overstate the power that the president has to make radical change absent a sign-off from Congress — even as he appears to be trying to erode those guardrails.

Yet it is difficult to imagine another cohort of thousands of service members, kicked out of the military for reasons totally unrelated to performance or a willingness to follow orders, with barely a whimper from the country’s hundreds of pro-military and veterans’ groups, pundits and elected officials.

It’s true that Americans are divided by the new and shifting politics around gender identity. But most, regardless of party, have a shared respect for their fellow citizens who put on a uniform, pick up a rifle and travel around the world in defense of the nation.

Mr. Trump’s targeting of transgender Americans will go far beyond the military. And his instinct for demonization, his habit of dividing the public into those worthy of protection and those who should be cast aside, his habitual cruelty to those who can be pushed around without others speaking up will go far beyond a campaign against this one small, vulnerable group. As these campaigns continue, Americans would do well to remember the hard-won lessons of our history.

Feb. 9

The Wall Street Journal on Justice Sotomayor, SCOTUS undoing precedent

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, appearing last week at the University of Louisville’s law school, was asked about eroding confidence in the Supreme Court. “I think my court would probably gather more public support if it went a little more slowly in undoing precedent,” she said, according to the Associated Press. The public doesn’t like it, she added, when the Justices move “too quickly in upheavals.”