Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:

___

Dec. 12

The Washington Post says Joe Biden shouldn't use preemptive pardons

President Joe Biden used his pardon power on Thursday as the Constitution’s framers had intended: as a pre-Christmas act of mercy. He commuted the sentences of nearly 1,500 people who were released to home confinement during the pandemic and whom the president believes have successfully readjusted into society. He pardoned 39 others convicted of nonviolent crimes, such as drug offenses, following a case-by-case review of their applications.

This is a stark contrast to Mr. Biden’s ill-considered pardon of his son Hunter and to the misguided notion, still under discussion within the White House, of preemptive pardons for people who might be at risk of vindictive prosecution by President-elect Donald Trump. Though Mr. Biden has the prerogative to confer broad immunity with what are sometimes called safe harbor or protective pardons, doing so now on a large scale would be difficult to achieve, at least with any principled consistency. And it would unavoidably imply that any beneficiary broke the law in zealous pursuit of Mr. Trump. Perhaps most worrying, it would create a precedent that future presidents would use to justify their own misuses of the pardon power.

To be sure, Democratic fears of retribution from Mr. Trump rose when the president-elect announced his intention to install as FBI director Kash Patel, who published a 60-person enemies list in a book last year and has pledged to pursue vengeance against critics of the incoming president. Pam Bondi, Mr. Trump’s pick for attorney general, said on Fox News last year: “The prosecutors will be prosecuted, the bad ones.” Adding a sense of urgency to the debate, Mr. Trump said Sunday on NBC that members of the House committee that investigated Jan. 6, 2021, “committed a major crime” and “should go to jail.” Names reportedly under consideration for preemptive pardons include retired Gen. Mark A. Milley, Anthony S. Fauci and former congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming).

And yet one reason not to grant them pardons is that alternative protections remain available to possible targets. Lawmakers such as Ms. Cheney are protected by the Constitution’s speech or debate clause, which prohibits the prosecution of a lawmaker for fulfilling their legislative duties. Juries, judges and appellate courts could halt potential miscarriages of justice. The court of public opinion also counts; Republicans will defend their narrow House majority in 2026.

Imagine what might happen if senior administration officials presumed that they would get pardons at the end of every administration. Border Patrol agents could be told they would get away with assaulting migrants. A president could direct an aide to lie under oath to Congress. President Gerald Ford granted his predecessor, Richard M. Nixon, a preemptive pardon after Nixon’s resignation. The blanket pardon probably cost Ford the election two years later — but history has looked upon it with kinder eyes because it helped the nation heal after Watergate.

In that sense, Ford’s pardon of Nixon is an exception that proves the rule. With sweeping preemptive pardons, however, Mr. Biden would — in the eyes of roughly half the electorate — be protecting his cronies from accountability. This would deepen the feeling, exacerbated by the Hunter Biden pardon, that there’s a two-tier system of justice.

And for all that, even the broadest presidential pardon couldn’t fully protect someone Mr. Trump was determined to harass. His IRS could engage in selective audits. The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division could scrutinize someone’s business. Without the protection of the Fifth Amendment to avoid self-incrimination, congressional Republicans could subpoena beneficiaries of the pardons. The hearings that followed would be perjury traps — and Mr. Biden’s pardons could not cover future crimes. Conservative prosecutors in Republican-run states could try to contrive local charges.

If he follows this course, Mr. Biden will be doing something that Mr. Trump opted not to do when he left office in January 2021 — at a time when few conceived of his return to the presidency four years later. Mr. Trump considered pardoning himself and his adult children. At least half a dozen Republican members of Congress who were involved in the plot to overturn the 2020 election had also sought preemptive pardons, including then-Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida), according to the Jan. 6 committee.

But, on the final Saturday before Mr. Trump left office, White House attorneys convinced him that issuing broad pardons would signal the appearance of guilt, make him more vulnerable to reprisals and increase the odds that Senate Republicans would vote to convict him during his second impeachment trial. This is one case in which Mr. Biden would be well advised to follow Mr. Trump’s example.

ONLINE: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2024/12/12/preemptive-pardons-biden-trump-justice/

___

Dec. 16

The Wall Street Journal says Congress should repeal the Corporate Transparency Act

Politicians prattle on endlessly about their love for small business, as opposed to the corporate giants it’s easy to denounce. Yet when they get the chance, they saddle small business with laws like the Corporate Transparency Act. A federal court in Texas has handed Donald Trump and the Republican Party an opportunity by imposing a nationwide injunction on the CTA’s reporting mandate.

In 2020 Congress tucked the CTA into the National Defense Authorization Act in the last days of the Trump Administration and it passed over Mr. Trump’s veto. The intent was to combat money launderers and drug dealers. But the result, says the National Federation of Independent Business, is a bill that imposes another compliance burden, makes confidential business data less secure, and does little to deter real criminals.

The law took effect last Jan. 1. It requires corporations or limited liability companies of fewer than 20 employees and $5 million or less in revenue to disclose details about their beneficial owners to the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Failure to comply can result in up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The law defines a beneficial owner as any person who “directly or indirectly, through any contract, arrangement, understanding, relationship, or otherwise—(i) exercises substantial control over the entity; or (ii) owns or controls not less than 25 percent of the ownership interests of the entity.” FinCEN estimates the law applies to 32.6 million small businesses and associations.

But the Dec. 3 order by federal Judge Amos Mazzant enjoins FinCEN from enforcing the law as well as its implementing regulations. The judge calls the law “unprecedented” as a federal attempt to monitor companies created under state law and because it ends the anonymity many states designed as a feature of their corporate formation. The plaintiffs, he wrote, are likely to succeed on their claim that the law is unconstitutional.

What’s next? The Biden Administration has asked the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals for a stay of Judge Mazzant’s injunction. It also wants the appellate court to rule by Dec. 27, so that businesses would still have to meet the reporting deadline of Dec. 31.

The Fifth Circuit could throw out the CTA on grounds Judge Mazzant lays out, but other courts are split. A federal judge in Alabama has ruled the CTA unconstitutional, while federal judges in Oregon and Virginia made preliminary rulings going the other way. The cases could go to the Supreme Court.

But Congress needn’t wait for courts to remove this looming burden from millions of small businesses. This is the kind of unnecessary regulation that Republicans campaigned to stop. A one-year delay is already under consideration as an amendment to the year-end spending bill being debated in Congress. Congress can adopt this amendment, deliver relief to small business, and give the courts the time they need to resolve this mess.

ONLINE: https://www.wsj.com/opinion/corporate-transparency-act-judge-amos-mazzant-small-business-donald-trump-df6162f0?mod=editorials_article_pos2

___

Dec. 12

The Boston Globe says the U.S. should engage in Syria after fall of Assad

The tyrant is gone. After 13 years of civil war and 50 years under the repressive Assad regimes, Syrians have every reason to celebrate.

Bashar al-Assad is safely ensconced in Russia, which had long supported his prison state with arms, fighter jets, and forces from the mercenary Wagner Group.

Meanwhile the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebel group, which led a lightning strike into Damascus, leading to the collapse of Assad’s government over the weekend, has taken control of the presidential palace and of the regime’s notorious prisons — freeing prisoners, most of them political prisoners, and exposing what amount to the torture chambers within.

So the joy in the streets as statues of the fallen dictator and his father are pulled down is real. The hopes of some of the thousands of displaced Syrians already flooding across the border to return home are also real. Some 6.2 million Syrians have fled their country during the civil war, according to the United Nations.

But we have seen it all before — more than a decade ago during what came to be known as the Arab Spring, which turned out to be less of a turning point in democratizing the region and more of a reason for autocrats and terrorists to divide and conquer.

Whether Syria can somehow become a functioning nation state is still very much in question. It could yet succumb to chaos or infighting among triumphant rebels. But this moment represents an opportunity for the United States and the international community to reach out, to engage, and to help free Syria from the more cynical ambitions of Assad’s patrons in Iran and Russia.

Ultimately Syria’s future will be in Syria’s hands. But constructive engagement isn’t out of the question.

HTS and its leader, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, a veteran of Al-Qaeda, have long been on the US terrorist and terrorist organization lists. But upon rolling into Damascus al-Golani dropped that nom de guerre and started using his real name, Ahmad al-Sharaa. Symbolic, yes, but he has, US officials agree, been saying all the right things — a process of “rehabilitation” he embarked on years ago.

HTS, for example, announced an amnesty for members of the rank and file of the Assad government, and a general amnesty for military conscripts, many of whom shed their uniforms as the rebels approached the capital. But al-Sharaa also made clear in the statement that this did not extend to senior officials.

“We will not relent in holding accountable the criminals, murderers, and security and military officers involved in torturing the Syrian people,” he said in a statement posted on Telegram.

Coincidentally the Justice Department announced the unsealing of an indictment Monday of two high-ranking members of Assad’s government, charging them with war crimes against American citizens and others. Both military officials, now missing, were accused of leading efforts to detain, torture, and imprison Syrians.

As HTS forces attempt to take over many of the normal functions of government in the areas it controls — patrolling streets and government buildings (including the newly vacated presidential palace), a caretaker government, headed by a HTS loyalist, was named to lead a transitional government until March.