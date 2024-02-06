How do you even begin to describe something that’s both utterly breathtaking and incredibly frustrating all at once? This past weekend was an absolute whirlwind as we played host to folks from all corners — Washington State, Iowa, St. Louis, Illinois, and the East Coast — all descending upon Cape Girardeau with one mission: to witness the eclipse. They’d been planning and booking with us for months, and let me tell you, the anticipation was palpable. It felt like forever waiting for that moment to arrive, but when it did, it was nothing short of magical.

I made it my mission to ensure our guests had the lowdown on everything happening in our neck of the woods. I laid out all the options, all the events, but you know what? They unanimously chose Downtown — the heartbeat of our community. And can you blame them? It’s where history comes alive, where our small businesses thrive, and where the soul of Cape Girardeau truly resides. Our riverfront alone is a sight to behold on any given day, but throw in thousands of eager eclipse chasers and the atmosphere becomes electric — unparalleled, really.

But here’s the kicker: amidst all this wonder and excitement, there’s a nagging frustration. It’s like, do we even realize what we’ve got here? Cape Girardeau isn’t just another dot on the map; it’s a hidden gem waiting to be fully appreciated and cultivated.

So maybe it’s time we take a step back, have a little reality check, and recognize the gem right under our noses. Let’s give our beloved Cape the love and attention it deserves – because trust me, there’s something truly special brewing here, and it’s high time we gave it its due.

Don’t get me wrong, we’re not sitting idly by here. There are some incredible projects in the pipeline, thanks to the dedication of hard-working non-profit organizations, existing business owners and developers. They’re putting in the hours, pushing boundaries, and striving to make Cape Girardeau even better.