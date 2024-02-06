Dr. Walter Williams: Prophet of freedom

Sometimes, the legacy of great men is that the world doesn't realize how great they were until they are gone.

This might be the case with Dr. Walter E. Williams.

Dr. Williams passed away last week. He was the John M. Olin distinguished professor of economics at George Mason University, where, for six years, he served as chairman of the economics department. He was a prolific author and columnist (writing for Creators, which also syndicates my column). And he was a dear friend.

An African American who grew up poor in Philadelphia, he was raised by a single mother and, at one time, drove a cab.

He became hooked on economics when he took his first courses on the subject and went on to earn his doctorate at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Williams became one of the nation's most articulate advocates of American-style liberty and American-style capitalism. He was one African American who truly believed in and wanted what the civil rights movement claimed as its goal: real freedom for all.

He spoke about "the morality of markets." He put it this way in one interview: "The areas that we have the greatest satisfaction or the fewest complaints are places like the supermarket or the clothing store, or in computers or cellphones. And what's the motivation of the producers? It's for profit. But look at the areas where we are dissatisfied -- it's public education, it's the city sanitation department, it's the public transportation, it's the motor vehicles department. Look at the stated motivation in these areas: it's where there is caring but where there is no profit motive."

The profit motive, he continued, "forces the producer to try to find what people want, and to produce what they want. At the same time, it forces them to provide human wants in a way that economizes on the usage of scarce resources."

Government, on the other hand, is about "coercion," Williams explained. The country's founders understood that there are legitimate functions of government but limited it through the Constitution "because they recognized that the potential for abuse was so great."

Walter Williams saw freedom as the solution and government as the problem. This put him at odds with most black politicians, who, despite allegedly having the civil rights movement's goal of freedom, saw increasingly more government and political coercion as the means for improving the lot of black Americans.