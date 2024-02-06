Dr. John Shelton's beautiful music and life well lived

Growing up the son of two music teachers, I was bound to learn piano. Years later as an adult, I’m thankful that was the case.

Part of my training as a youngster was participating in the National Federation of Junior Music Clubs Festival. Each year, students perform two pieces of music by memory for judges and are rated based on their performance and musicality. The top score, superior, receives 5 points. Once 15 points are accumulated over three or more years, the young musician receives a Gold Cup Award. Students can earn up to five Gold Cup Awards.

As a teenager, I played for Dr. John Shelton at the Junior Music Festival, which was then held at Brandt Hall on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. It was the old choir room, spacious and complete with a grand piano.

The Messiah Choir director Dr. John Shelton receives applause after the performance of Handel's "Messiah." Southeast Missourian file

I was prepared. Months of preparation had gone into this performance. It was memorized. The dynamics perfected. There was no question in my mind: I was ready. But midway through one of the pieces, I blanked out. Totally lost where I was in the song. The music stopped.

Dr. Shelton calmly asked whether I could pick up at a certain point. I did, though I left the performance thinking I was bound to get less than a perfect score. When the results came in, my rating sheet listed “Superior.” Shelton provided kind commentary and helpful coaching. It was a seminal moment in my music endeavors, a reminder to never give up — even when the music stops.

On Saturday, Dr. John Shelton died following a fast-acting battle with cancer. He was 89.

While many recall Shelton’s musical talent and work at Southeast Missouri State University, he’s also well known for his music ministry at Centenary United Methodist Church. One of his choir members at the church was former Judge Stephen Limbaugh Sr., who sang tenor. Limbaugh said the late Shelton was an excellent choir director.