Dr. John Koch a talented veterinarian, caring individual

I was saddened to read the obituary of Dr. John Koch in Monday's newspaper.

Koch served as the veterinarian for several of my pets over the years. He was a top professional in the field, always caring and accessible. He explained the complex in straight-forward terms.

Pets are a big part of our lives, and Koch treated this special relationship with respect and care.

I remember taking one of my cats to him many years ago when something was clearly wrong. Koch did exploratory surgery and found an inoperable tumor. He called me personally to share the news and asked how I wanted to proceed. When I asked him what he would do if it was his pet, he empathetically said he would put the cat down. It was a gut-wrenching decision. Anyone who has ever had to put an animal down knows that feeling. He eased my mind and helped me accept this was the humane decision.

Koch's career spanned 48 years, 43 as the operator of Cape Small Animal Clinic. He turned his business over to Dr. Brian Heuring in January but continued to practice until only a few weeks ago.

"In all my years of practicing veterinary medicine, I've never known a person who loved this profession more than Dr. Koch, and he was the best," Heuring wrote in a statement. "His surgical table was his canvas; he created a masterpiece every time. While it is emotionally hard to press on, we are pulling together as a vet clinic family and have vowed to build upon the strong foundation this one-of-a-kind gentle soul and highly skilled veterinarian created, nearly a half century ago."

Koch was a member of the Jackson Rotary Club and had perfect attendance for more than 40 years. He gave a speech to Rotary a few weeks before his death, according to the obituary.

Koch was a man of faith who attended St. Andrew Lutheran Church and served as president of the congregation from 1987-1988.