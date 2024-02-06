Don't weaponize the 14th Amendment

Politics would be a lot simpler if one side could prevent the other from running for office.

The left believes Section 3 of the 14th Amendment is a readily available tool to do just that and has been trying to use it to get Republican members of Congress knocked off the ballot.

This effort isn't going to succeed, nor should it. That progressive lawyers and activists are even making the attempt is a sign of their profound disregard for the democracy they say they want to rescue.

In a free society, there's no guarantee people elected to office will be public-spirited or responsible. But there's no short-circuit to keep voters from making poor choices and it's a disservice to the Constitution to pretend otherwise.

The 14th Amendment was passed and ratified after the Civil War. The point of Section 3 was to keep Confederates from returning to elected office and to exclude future rebels, too.

It prohibits anyone from holding office who "having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."

Consider the case of Marjorie Taylor Greene, the bomb-throwing Georgia congresswoman. Outrageously, she recently had to testify in a proceeding to determine whether she ran afoul Section 3 and therefore should be struck from the ballot.