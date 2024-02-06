Don't valorize Jan. 6

The philosopher Eric Hoffer famously wrote, "Every great cause begins as a movement, becomes a business, and eventually degenerates into a racket."

What he evidently didn't count on was great outrages becoming causes.

From the perspective of the immediate aftermath of Jan. 6, it was hard enough to believe that Donald Trump would survive the event, let alone make it a plank in a powerful comeback bid just a few years later.

But there was Trump in Waco, Texas, opening his inaugural rally of the 2024 campaign with a recording of the song "Justice for All" that he performed with the J6 Prison Choir, with some scenes of Jan. 6 playing on the jumbotrons.

Among those favorably inclined toward it, the riot at the Capitol has progressed from something to be minimized closer to something to be celebrated, almost, if not quite, "Stop the Steal's" Bastille Day.

For Trump, a master at appropriating the catch lines and attacks of the other side, reversing the meaning of Jan. 6 would be his most audacious move yet. How long is it before that day becomes "the perfect protest?"

Trump still hews to the two premises of the Jan. 6 riot -- that, as a general proposition, the 2020 election was stolen and, more particularly, that Vice President Mike Pence could have stopped the counting of the electoral votes if he weren't so weak.

Trump has talked about pardoning the rioters, who are "great patriots," and floated the idea of the government apologizing to many of them.

Now, it is true that the Justice Department has gone out of its way to run up the number of prosecutions to make a political point about the seriousness of the event, and defendants have been denied bail in a highly unusual manner.