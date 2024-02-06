As Southeast Missouri State University heads into its final regular-season game this weekend, the Redhawks are in a strong position. Ranked 12th nationally, SEMO has shown consistent resilience throughout the season. Despite a recent loss to Lindenwood, head coach Tom Matukewicz has kept the team focused, with the opportunity to host an FCS playoff game still in reach.
There have been several standout stories this season, but it starts with Paxton DeLaurent.
The senior quarterback’s 2024 campaign has been a testament to resilience, faith and leadership. After suffering an injury in the season-opening game against North Alabama, where backup quarterback Carter Hensley stepped in to secure a 37-15 victory, DeLaurent returned to the field the next week. He ultimately broke records this season to become SEMO’s all-time leading passer in yards and touchdowns.
We’ve been impressed by his faith story. The quarterback spoke with a group of Southeast Missouri students during the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith event, inspiring many with his testimony.
And just this week, DeLaurent received the Ohio Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Award for 2024-25. He was one of six athletes in the conference recognized, and the only one from SEMO.
The Redhawks head into this weekend’s game against Western Illinois with an 8-2 record, 5-1 in conference play. Winning the final two games might be enough to secure a top-eight ranking — which would mean a first-round bye.
Regardless of where they rank at the end of the year, it’s been an impressive season. Much credit goes to Coach Tuke, athletic director Brady Barke, and all the coaching and support staff at the university. The players have provided an exciting product on the field, and fans have supported it. We hope that continues this weekend.
