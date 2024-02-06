As Southeast Missouri State University heads into its final regular-season game this weekend, the Redhawks are in a strong position. Ranked 12th nationally, SEMO has shown consistent resilience throughout the season. Despite a recent loss to Lindenwood, head coach Tom Matukewicz has kept the team focused, with the opportunity to host an FCS playoff game still in reach.

There have been several standout stories this season, but it starts with Paxton DeLaurent.

The senior quarterback’s 2024 campaign has been a testament to resilience, faith and leadership. After suffering an injury in the season-opening game against North Alabama, where backup quarterback Carter Hensley stepped in to secure a 37-15 victory, DeLaurent returned to the field the next week. He ultimately broke records this season to become SEMO’s all-time leading passer in yards and touchdowns.