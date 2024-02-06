All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionNovember 14, 2024

Our Opinion: SEMO Redhawks aim for FCS playoff hosting as they face Western Illinois

SEMO Redhawks aim for FCS playoff hosting as they face Western Illinois. With a strong 8-2 record, standout QB Paxton DeLaurent leads the charge, eyeing a top-eight ranking and a first-round bye.

The Editorial Board
SEMO quarterback Paxton DeLaurent drops back to pass against Gardner-Webb on Saturday, Oct. 26.
SEMO quarterback Paxton DeLaurent drops back to pass against Gardner-Webb on Saturday, Oct. 26.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

As Southeast Missouri State University heads into its final regular-season game this weekend, the Redhawks are in a strong position. Ranked 12th nationally, SEMO has shown consistent resilience throughout the season. Despite a recent loss to Lindenwood, head coach Tom Matukewicz has kept the team focused, with the opportunity to host an FCS playoff game still in reach.

There have been several standout stories this season, but it starts with Paxton DeLaurent.

The senior quarterback’s 2024 campaign has been a testament to resilience, faith and leadership. After suffering an injury in the season-opening game against North Alabama, where backup quarterback Carter Hensley stepped in to secure a 37-15 victory, DeLaurent returned to the field the next week. He ultimately broke records this season to become SEMO’s all-time leading passer in yards and touchdowns.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

We’ve been impressed by his faith story. The quarterback spoke with a group of Southeast Missouri students during the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith event, inspiring many with his testimony.

And just this week, DeLaurent received the Ohio Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Award for 2024-25. He was one of six athletes in the conference recognized, and the only one from SEMO.

The Redhawks head into this weekend’s game against Western Illinois with an 8-2 record, 5-1 in conference play. Winning the final two games might be enough to secure a top-eight ranking — which would mean a first-round bye.

Regardless of where they rank at the end of the year, it’s been an impressive season. Much credit goes to Coach Tuke, athletic director Brady Barke, and all the coaching and support staff at the university. The players have provided an exciting product on the field, and fans have supported it. We hope that continues this weekend.

Story Tags
Editorial
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 14
Goldberg: Victorious Republicans are once again falling for ...
OpinionNov. 14
York: The case for mass deportations
OpinionNov. 14
Prayer 11-14-24
OpinionNov. 13
Speak Out: Voters share opinions on water vote, plus thought...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lopez: That's the power of love
OpinionNov. 13
Lopez: That's the power of love
Our Opinion: Election season has come and gone (almost); congratulations are in order
OpinionNov. 13
Our Opinion: Election season has come and gone (almost); congratulations are in order
Prayer 11-13-24
OpinionNov. 13
Prayer 11-13-24
Smith: The dawn of a new era
OpinionNov. 13
Smith: The dawn of a new era
Speak Out: Thoughts on why Cape's water vote failed and what to do next
OpinionNov. 12
Speak Out: Thoughts on why Cape's water vote failed and what to do next
Lowry: Trump shows demography isn't destiny
OpinionNov. 12
Lowry: Trump shows demography isn't destiny
Prayer 11-12-24
OpinionNov. 12
Prayer 11-12-24
Speak Out: Readers share comments about America's political pendulum
OpinionNov. 11
Speak Out: Readers share comments about America's political pendulum
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy