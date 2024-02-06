Don't skip summer reading with your kids. It really matters.

We tend to relax a bit more in the summer -- bedtimes get later, and many routines go out the window -- but don't let up on family reading. I can recite my children's favorite picture books, from "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?" to "Dr. Seuss's ABC" and "Chicka Chicka Boom Boom." For young children, there's no such thing as too much of a good thing, so favorites get read again and again. Reading routines are special and they reach far beyond literacy skills.

From infancy to early childhood the brain is rapidly generating connections, which are strengthened or pruned, based on experiences. Complex skills, like reading, rely on connections between many brain regions that are established through exposure and practice. And it is the repetition that generates and strengthens these connections. Even if a teething toddler chews on a board book. Even if they wiggle and turn pages out of turn and get distracted. It's all part of the process, so don't give up.

When kids are going through routines over and over again ("routine" being the key word), it's comforting. The repetition can get boring for parents, but your little one is learning everything there is to know about reading. A child is processing much more than the story. They are understanding how a book actually works.

They learn that spoken words correlate to words on a page. Pages are turned right-to-left but words are read left-to-right. Illustrations bring words to life, but the reader's imagination also gets to fill in the blanks. This is how a child begins to master literacy.