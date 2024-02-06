Don't quit on the GOP

After losing a national election, it's natural that a political party goes through a period of soul-searching and internal turmoil.

The Republican Party, though, has taken it to another level.

President Donald Trump brought most of the GOP along for the ride during his conspiracy-fueled attempt to overturn the election.

His loyalists have been scouring the landscape searching for Republicans to censure or primary for insufficient loyalty to him.

The most famous Republican House freshman mused not too long ago about a space laser starting the 2018 California wildfires.

And Trump has maintained his hold on the party seemingly effortlessly.

This dismaying chapter has led to declarations that the party is doomed or calls to split it up.

A former chair of the Washington state GOP wrote in an op-ed in The Seattle Times urging, as the headline put it, "Let's form a new Republican Party." This prompted a Chris Cillizza item at CNN headlined, "Should Republicans disband the GOP?"

There's been a spate of articles by erstwhile Republicans announcing they are done with the party.

Jonathan Last wrote a piece in The New Republic titled: "The Republican Party is dead. It is the Trump cult now." Washington Post columnist Kathleen Parker declared, "The party isn't doomed; it's dead."

This seems a mite premature about a party that represents roughly half the country and is on the cusp of a majority in the House, tied 50-50 in the Senate, and in control of the governorships in 27 states and both the governorship and state legislature in 22 of those.