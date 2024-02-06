Don't let your political party ruin the Christmas party

There's something to be said for the art of avoidance, and if you haven't yet learned to master it, perhaps you'll gain some wisdom from me today, delivered lightheartedly. Grab a pen and paper, an iPad or even a typewriter if that's all you've got -- but for the love of all things holy, grab something and take notes on a subject that just might save your Christmas and maybe a relationship or two.

This is the season of gatherings galore. Every job, organization and church is hosting Christmas parties, commonly called holiday parties by the politically (in)correct. Whatever they call it, it's supposed to be a time of fellowship, feasts, and frivolity. The workplace parties are usually the most interesting because there's always that uptight co-worker -- or, God forbid, a boss -- who awaits this yearly event to loosen up, show up half-dressed and drown herself in liquor, after which, try as you might, you can never look at her the same, even after she reverts on Monday morning to the professional demeanor for which she is most known.

All that aside, to get through what are supposed to be celebrations in honor of the holiest of seasons, I offer sage advice because we all know how easy it is to find ourselves in discussions next to the punch bowl or cheese tray that ruin the whole event. Nothing qualifies more than conversations about politics. Political people -- let's face it -- have a hard time refraining from turning every single thing into politics. Lens, thy name is politics.

"Can't stand that it gets dark so early now, you know?" you say to a co-worker you barely know, just to engage in small talk.

"Yeah, but not as dark as what the Republicans want to do to this country, huh?" is the response from the co-worker, who is rather pleased with his comment and laughs uproariously, smacking you on the back and nearly knocking your glass out of your hand.

What to do? What to say? Avoidance, I tell you, is key.

You look to your left as if someone has summoned you, nod at the backslapper and escape to another group. No sooner do you arrive than you hear, "I love company get-togethers like this. Keeps everything in balance. It's healthy to just let loose sometimes."

Someone responds, "Yep, this is much healthier than that Obamacare mess. Now, that'll kill you, won't it?"