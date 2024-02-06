Don't let interest costs derail your presidential plans

Remember when Republicans on the campaign trail would talk about how they would make sure to put the U.S. on a fiscally sane path? I miss that time. While a few of the current crop have paid lip service to the idea of constraining spending, no one seems to have a clear plan about how to do it.

It's unfortunate. Letting the spending trajectory we're on further deteriorate will hinder any plans these candidates have for their presidency. It could even jeopardize the fight against inflation.

As a reminder of our fiscal situation, according to the Congressional Budget Office, we were running a $1.5 trillion deficit in May 2023. That's quite a spectacular number whether in a time of full employment, economic downturn or emergency. This is in large part due to the spectacular increase in spending to $6.4 trillion. Data compiled by Brian Riedl show that in a little less than two years, "President Biden added $4.8 trillion to 10-year deficits." As a result, deficits are now projected to exceed $3 trillion in a decade.

Naturally, this means lots of debt. Overall debt just crossed over the $34 trillion level with no decrease in sight. Riedl adds that, depending on which assumptions one looks at, it will equal between 181% and 340% of America's annual GDP in the next 30 years. His projections are based on the CBO numbers, but I think that's too optimistic.

That's in part because interest rates are likely to be higher than what's being projected. That means high interest payments for years to come. This will not necessarily change even if the fight against inflation is really won. In a recent article, Jack Salmon of the Philanthropy Roundtable looks back at the path of interest rates and interest payments during the decade following the last major U.S. inflation period.

"In the early 1980s," Salmon writes, "when interest rates reached double-digit percentages, exceeding 14 percent, and then took some time to subside, the nation witnessed a dramatic rise in interest payments, peaking in the early 1990s at 3.16 percent of GDP."