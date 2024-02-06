Don't let coronavirus kill your Christmas

I'm torn this year. I've never been much of a Christmas decorator post-childhood, and everybody knows I rail against those Hallmark snow movies, as I call them. Last year, what with the new house and all, I did my thang, and put up not one, but two Christmas trees. That was huge for me. This year, I'm going to do it again -- not because I feel 100% all about it, but because I refuse to give in to the oddity that has been 2020.

By "torn," I mean part of me feels like diving into a festive mood, but the other part is, like, "Yeah, whatever! Let's just keep it moving." The first part is going to be victorious. Now that Thanksgiving is behind us, this week is the week to grab the bull by the horns -- or the reindeer by the antlers -- and get some red, green and whatever other colors I can find and deck my halls. How easy it would be to save that for next year, when -- please, God! -- all that remains of the mess that's been this year, especially the coronavirus, will be a rotten recollection. But here's the deal: If tomorrow ain't promised, we know sho' nuff next year ain't, either. Besides, why let heaviness prevail? Even non-Christmasy folks can choose holly over melancholy. But it does take intentionality. I did it with Thanksgiving: I decided I was cooking a big dinner even if it was just for me. Why? Because I decided to exercise both my right and, really, my responsibility to exhibit thankfulness when it would have been easy to do the opposite. Good food helps, so I cooked like I was cooking for all of y'all!

Christmas is now in sight, and I just ordered a few cat ornaments to go on the tree I will put up in what I call my cat quarters. My fur babies will enjoy lying under both trees, as they did last year. They batted a few decorations, but both trees remained standing, so we can only hope for the same level of success this year.

Last year, I put lights outside, as well as inside, and even had a wear-your-pajamas game night at my house. I had hoped to make this an annual tradition, but this year, while I'll hold off on it, I won't hold off on making my home look as festive as possible.