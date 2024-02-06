Don’t hate Caitlin Clark

By all means, let’s take a star who is drawing new attention to a women’s sports league that could definitely use it, and make her into a hate figure.

If her critics have their way, this will be the fate of Caitlin Clark.

Of course, Clark is the former University of Iowa basketball legend who has now embarked on her rookie season in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever, generating new interest in a league that has survived for almost two decades, but hasn’t set the world on fire.

The other WNBA players don’t like Clark very much, an animosity exemplified by a flagrant foul against Clark by a player with the Chicago Sky last weekend.

The old Rodney Dangerfield line is, "I went to a fight and a hockey game broke out." Well, the body check of Clark was worthy of an NHL game, and her former LSU rival now on the Sky, Angel Reese, cheered the takedown lustily.

As a hyped newbie, Clark is inevitably in for some rough treatment from longer-tenured opponents, but she shouldn’t get abused for the offense of being a bright new star -- or for, according to her more perfervid detractors, being too white or attractive.

On the "The View," co-anchor Sunny Hostin accused Clark of benefiting from white privilege, pretty privilege, tall privilege and straight privilege.

That’s a lot of alleged privilege, and still leaves out the most important -- shooting- and passing-ability privilege.