Don't fear Elon Musk

Twitter is run as if a workforce of hyper-online progressive employees, many of whom live and work in deeply blue jurisdictions, is calling the shots, and of course, so it is.

Another count against Musk is that these employees hate him. But so what? If we all agree that Twitter is an important public forum, its rules shouldn't be set by a group of people who have a vested interest in vindicating their own ideological beliefs and fashionable obsessions.

The underlying belief of those who think Musk is about to ruin Twitter and blight the American political conversation is that Donald Trump wouldn't have won the 2016 presidential election if it weren't for Russian bots and right-wing purveyors of misinformation running riot on social media. If these were all repressed, the electoral system would be restored to its senses -- meaning back to Democratic control.

The effect of the 2016 Russian information operation was always exaggerated, though, and the attempt to squash misinformation on social media has veered into misbegotten campaigns against entirely reasonable points of view that baffle or outrage progressive America.

Elon Musk's classical-liberal sense that false or unwelcome speech is best combated by more speech once was a matter of consensus. That it feels radical now and is so bitterly contested is a symptom of how the Overton window has shifted toward speech suppression in the name of content moderation.

There is no doubt that Musk will encounter significant challenges to implementing his vision for Twitter. Lines have to be drawn somewhere, and he'll have to guard against being as arbitrary as the prior regime, just in a different way. But no one should doubt that he is deeply anti-bot (he's complained bitterly about their prevalence and tried to use them as a way out of his deal), and hopefully he will find more ways to allow people to choose for themselves what they want to see or not, without Sanhedrin-like rulings on deeply contentious political and moral questions.

Obviously, not all of this will be to everyone's liking, especially to progressives who have gotten used to working their will with Twitter. But the social media platform is, ultimately, a private business that can set any rules it wants. If a more free-speech-oriented Twitter is hateful to them, they can take the advice they threw at conservatives disenchanted with the platform in recent years and go out and, "build their own Twitter."