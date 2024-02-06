Don't expect our elites to learn from the LA horror

The attempted assassination of two Los Angeles County deputies, caught on a security video, is chilling and enraging enough.

A man walks up to the parked black-and-white cruiser, and fires point-blank through the passenger window, then runs away. The stricken officers manage to stagger out of the vehicle and call for assistance. They are whisked away to the hospital for emergency surgery (and are now, thankfully, recovering).

The attack is a heinous and cowardly act, but what comes afterward is, if obviously much less serious, infuriating in its own right.

A Black man who had witnessed the Compton shooting or its immediate aftermath narrates what has happened on video, his voice filled with joy and excitement. Using a slang term for shooting someone, he exults, "N---a just aired the police out, n---as!"

"It goes down in Compton!" he continues, the cruiser and the wounded officers in the background. "Oh, two sheriffs shot in the face!"

None of the several people on the sidewalk near the amateur videographer show the slightest inclination to help the officers. In fact, shouts can be heard of "no justice, no peace," which would seem grotesquely inappropriate except the go-to slogan of BLM and other protesters has always carried the threat of violence.

The L.A. shooter has yet to be apprehended, and his motive is unknown. Perhaps the attack was completely random or the attacker is mentally ill. The perpetrator of a similar ambush on officers in New York City in 2014, both murdered in cold blood, said in an Instagram post that he carried out his attack to avenge Eric Garner and Michael Brown, both killed in police-involved incidents.