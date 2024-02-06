Don't erase the Anglo-Saxons

It's official. The Anglo-Saxons are getting canceled.

The move comes more than 1,000 years too late for the previously ascendant Romano-British who couldn't resist these Germanic peoples who showed up on the shores of England beginning in the fifth century, but surely, they would appreciate the gesture.

As part of an effort to make its instruction more "anti-racist," Cambridge University is going to teach students that identities such as Anglo-Saxon are "constructed and contingent." The school's Department of Anglo-Saxon, Norse and Celtic is hoping to "dismantle the basis of myths of nationalism," and also is keenly aware of "recent concerns over use of the term 'Anglo-Saxon' and its perceived connection to ethnic/racial English identity."

To be honest, the Anglo-Saxons have been living on borrowed time for a while now.

In 2019, the International Society of Anglo-Saxonists -- worried about their association with, yes, the Anglo-Saxons -- changed their name to the International Society for the Study of Early Medieval England.

The change came after Mary Rambaran-Olm, the group's second vice president, resigned and denounced the organization for allegedly encouraging white supremacy. As The Washington Post put it, the group effectively conceded that "'Anglo Saxon' is code for whiteness."

There is no doubt that the term has been used by malicious and ignorant people over the years to make racist arguments and promote a simplified or outright false version of early English history. But that doesn't mean the Anglo-Saxons didn't exist or the term must be banished.

For all that the "woke" scholars warn against anachronisms, they should be careful not to imply that the Anglo-Saxons came to England wearing white hoods.

To simplify, the island's defenses weakened after the Romans exited and tribes of Angles, Saxons and Jutes arrived and established dominance, although they'd subsequently be involved in desperate struggles for survival against Viking invaders.

The term Anglo-Saxon isn't exactly a neologism. The authoritative book by Nicholas J. Higham and Martin J. Ryan, "The Anglo-Saxon World," notes that it was in use by the eighth century, when writers on the continent apparently used it to distinguish between Saxons in England and those back on the continent. King Alfred the Great, one of the important figures in English history, called himself the "king of the Anglo-Saxons."