Don't count Trump out yet

Donald Trump is in his weakest political state since 2015 or early 2016.

During his presidency, when he was at the center of countless intense controversies, he didn't blink once. He never showed fear or desperation. Both are clearly at work now in his gratuitous attacks on Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, neither of whom has done anything to him, besides presenting a viable alternative to his continued dominance of the GOP.

Any Trump political obituaries are premature, though, until a verdict has been reached by the force that has buoyed him and lent him his overwhelming power in the GOP politics — Republican voters.

The idea that the "party decides" — that a party's elites guide voters to their preferred presidential candidate — got blown to smithereens in 2016. Trump had almost no institutional support and won anyway.

Since then, the party has neutered itself and, in many states, been affirmatively taken over by pro-Trump forces.

After the experience of the "Access Hollywood" tape and Jan. 6, Republican officials have internalized the lesson that getting too far out in front of voters in expressing anti-Trump sentiment — indeed getting an inch in front of them — is potentially fatal.

Politics is always a realm of artifice and whispered conversations, but the Trump era has taken it to another level in the GOP. Many of the elected officials who are Trump's biggest public boosters have a dim view of him in private. People serving at the highest levels of his administration — not deep state operatives, but his own political appointees — would make clear their discomfort with him in private. Even the most pro-Trump voices in the media often don't share their true feelings about him.