Don't believe the [non]hype: It's not too late

Let me tell you about two of my friends. They're actually more like family, like a second set of parents. Harold and Mary Pinckney are 79 and 81 years old, respectively. Looking at their history, what do we see? Born in the South, earning college educations, raising a family, holding successful careers, giving their lives to God, being active in ministry -- so now, in retirement, they just sit and relax, right? Wrong! In recent weeks -- again, at 79 and 81 -- this couple embarked on another journey. They launched a business, and it has started with a bang: Harold & Mary's Cakes and Brownies -- cakesandbrownies.com. This, by the way, comes after Mary, who had a career in education, went back to school for another degree, this one in computers -- after retirement. Meanwhile, mediocre-embracing multitudes make excuses for why they can't do what they'd like to do, saying their time has passed and believing the lie that it can never happen.

Business is hard work. Who starts one at their stage of life? People who refuse to believe the [non]hype, people who want to give this thing called life, at which we get just one shot, everything they have -- and have a blast in the process.

I also just received news that my sorority sister, Karen Jones, chief diversity officer at Buffalo State College in New York, will soon move into a new season, having been hired as the vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at Binghamton University. She has "more than 30 years of experience in civil rights compliance, equity initiatives and human resources strategies in higher education, health care and private industry." Her career has included several universities over many years, yet at this stage of her life, she is running to the next phase of her destiny. Many would say, "Look what you've accomplished already. It's time to coast now. Why relocate, change jobs, start over, work so hard?" But she epitomizes the difference between those who embrace mediocrity and those who embrace purpose. Karen is not winding down; she's stepping up. What about you?

This is a tough time for people. So much uncertainty. So many questions. And for some, so much fear. But chaos, as Charles Dickens tells us, is not just "the worst of times." It can also be "the best of times." We decide. So here are questions to ponder: With, I imagine, extra time on your hands, what is it you can reach for to elevate your life to the direction you want to go? What is just one thing you'd like to accomplish? Some sit around and argue, about politics, for example. Others spend that time "writing" their life story. Whether you're reading this at the age of 18, 81, anywhere in between or beyond, it's not over. What is your dream, your call, your purpose, your passion, your service to others, your legacy? We can come out of this season of crisis in a better place. Let's emerge with the ability to point to something of value and say, "This is what I managed to produce in the midst of the mess. I didn't accept that it was too late. I didn't believe the lie, the [non]hype, that says mediocrity is my mountaintop. Instead, I reached for something fresh and new, something as sweet as pie -- or at least as sweet as cakes and brownies."

Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.