Don't believe the [non]hype: It's not too late

"Don't believe the hype!" We've all heard that expression. But what about the [non]hype? How many of us believe that? I challenge each of us, instead, to reject it and do the thing we think is too big, too late, too good to be true.
Hyping, to keep it simple, is exaggerating. [Non]hyping, I'll define as downplaying, deeming something larger than life, over the top, too much to ask for. So being the cynics we are conditioned to be, we embrace the notion that nothing is as good as it seems, or if it seems too good to be true, it is. Therefore, we settle.
This is what's known as mediocrity. This keeps us stuck in average, makes us "just like everyone else." I don't know about you, but I don't want to be like everyone else -- not if that means average -- and I challenge you to grab on to that same mindset, to do the one thing that's been calling you.
With most people having more time now than ever to reflect, plan and...reflect and plan some more, why not take the opportunity to do something new or resurrect something old -- to pursue something that average people would never do: write that book, change careers, go on a mission trip, start a business? I don't know what your one thing is, but you probably do. What is it that is speaking to you that makes you say, "I would love to ..." or "I feel called to..."? If not before, surely in the last couple of months, we are face to face with the reality that this world is far from perfect, but that doesn't mean we cannot perfect the art of pursuit -- pursuing our dreams, our passions, our purpose.
Let me tell you about two of my friends. They're actually more like family, like a second set of parents. Harold and Mary Pinckney are 79 and 81 years old, respectively. Looking at their history, what do we see? Born in the South, earning college educations, raising a family, holding successful careers, giving their lives to God, being active in ministry -- so now, in retirement, they just sit and relax, right? Wrong! In recent weeks -- again, at 79 and 81 -- this couple embarked on another journey. They launched a business, and it has started with a bang: Harold & Mary's Cakes and Brownies -- cakesandbrownies.com. This, by the way, comes after Mary, who had a career in education, went back to school for another degree, this one in computers -- after retirement. Meanwhile, mediocre-embracing multitudes make excuses for why they can't do what they'd like to do, saying their time has passed and believing the lie that it can never happen.
Business is hard work. Who starts one at their stage of life? People who refuse to believe the [non]hype, people who want to give this thing called life, at which we get just one shot, everything they have -- and have a blast in the process.
I also just received news that my sorority sister, Karen Jones, chief diversity officer at Buffalo State College in New York, will soon move into a new season, having been hired as the vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at Binghamton University. She has "more than 30 years of experience in civil rights compliance, equity initiatives and human resources strategies in higher education, health care and private industry." Her career has included several universities over many years, yet at this stage of her life, she is running to the next phase of her destiny. Many would say, "Look what you've accomplished already. It's time to coast now. Why relocate, change jobs, start over, work so hard?" But she epitomizes the difference between those who embrace mediocrity and those who embrace purpose. Karen is not winding down; she's stepping up. What about you?
This is a tough time for people. So much uncertainty. So many questions. And for some, so much fear. But chaos, as Charles Dickens tells us, is not just "the worst of times." It can also be "the best of times." We decide. So here are questions to ponder: With, I imagine, extra time on your hands, what is it you can reach for to elevate your life to the direction you want to go? What is just one thing you'd like to accomplish? Some sit around and argue, about politics, for example. Others spend that time "writing" their life story. Whether you're reading this at the age of 18, 81, anywhere in between or beyond, it's not over. What is your dream, your call, your purpose, your passion, your service to others, your legacy? We can come out of this season of crisis in a better place. Let's emerge with the ability to point to something of value and say, "This is what I managed to produce in the midst of the mess. I didn't accept that it was too late. I didn't believe the lie, the [non]hype, that says mediocrity is my mountaintop. Instead, I reached for something fresh and new, something as sweet as pie -- or at least as sweet as cakes and brownies."
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.
