Don't believe hysteria in response to Perry County order

They have asked everyone to shelter in place and limit contact with others as much as practicable. That means stay home as much as you can. They have issued a listing of "essential activities" for guidance and that list is long and comprehensive. In short, you can do almost anything you would normally do if in fact you need to do it. People need to eat, and farmers need to feed their livestock. If you got off work and need to get gas and run by a grocery store on the way home, you can do that. Just don't run all over the place and visit several stores or other gatherings with friends right now. Limit your contact with other people right now.

The coronavirus is in our community, and if we all practice the recommendations issued by our local leaders it can die out and go away without spreading too much further. Why take a chance of catching it and spreading it to someone who will suffer greatly from it? They have everyone's best interests in mind and are just asking for cooperation and consideration for others.

Gary Schaaf is the sheriff of Perry County.