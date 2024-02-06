Don't be suckered into diversion over debate chaos

Don’t fool yourself; the Democrats and the mainstream media don’t want to cancel the next two presidential debates because they are worried about Americans’ delicate sensibilities. Are you kidding me? They know that the ailing Joe Biden is hanging by a thread, and they’re scared.

Even if they believe Biden won the debate, as they claim, they know it was only by default — because of a possible negative reaction to Donald Trump, as opposed to anything impressive coming from Biden.

They’ll do everything they can to avoid Biden taking the risk of being blown out of the water in upcoming debates. They understand Biden doesn’t have the juice, the ideas or the record to win a debate against Trump on his own. Without help from Trump, future moderators or the post-debate media chorus, Biden can’t win.

Granted, even some Trump supporters think Trump helped Biden out by being rude and interrupting too much. But former George W. Bush aide Ari Fleischer observed that Biden started it. Let’s also recognize Biden’s rudeness in telling Trump to shut up, calling him a clown and the worst president we’ve ever had, and again falsely smearing him as a racist. Yet Biden gets a complete pass for his rudeness. It’s almost as if the media were biased or something.

Try to put yourself in Trump’s shoes going into this debate. He has been ceaselessly and unfairly maligned for four years. He’s naturally going to be loaded for bear. Plus, he and his team do their homework. They know how Biden mocked, bullied and interrupted Paul Ryan during the 2016 vice presidential debate. They saw what happened when Ryan allowed himself to be steamrolled by the “empathetic” Biden.

Maybe Ryan figured it was better to appear above the fray than to fight back — an attitude that he may have acquired from his running mate, Mitt Romney, who all but threw in the towel after destroying then-President Barack Obama in the first debate. But playing nice for the sake of accolades and at the expense of the nation are not in Trump’s DNA. His team surely told him he couldn’t afford to let Biden run over him with insults and innuendo, and should instead be himself and play offense.

If you think he went too far, fine. But could the Democrats, the media and never-Trump Republicans please spare us the fake shock over Trump’s debate conduct, as if they had expected him to have a personality transplant and behave like George McFly? They know better. They’re not appalled; they’re posturing.

Their post-mortem would have us believe Americans are too weak to endure more debates. Quit treating the people like babies. Voters can handle a little conflict. Those who can’t are perfectly free to not watch next time.