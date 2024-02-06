Don't be penny-wise on Ukraine

Populist critics have gone after the new $40 billion in aid to Ukraine hammer and tongs. Donald Trump has complained we are sending billions to Ukraine, "yet America's parents are struggling to even feed their children." Republican Sen. Josh Hawley calls the assistance "unfocused globalism."

There's no doubt $40 billion constitutes a vast sum, even in Washington, D.C., circa 2022, but the expenditure is warranted.

At the end of the day, there's no getting around the fact it costs lots of money to support a country fighting a war in the 21st century against an advanced, if incompetent, military foe.

We would have saved tens of billions of dollars, at least initially, if we had never aided Ukraine and contented ourselves with letting Russia overrun it. But a victorious Putin would have posed a more direct threat to NATO. That would have caused an even bigger military build-up in the West than we are seeing now, and we would have been part of it, unless we were to decide to give up on our most important alliance.

The Ukraine war might be expensive, but it is the Ukrainians doing the fighting. They are degrading the military of an adversary of the United States and trying to push it away from NATO's borders without a single U.S. or Western soldier engaged in the fight. All things considered, this is a deal.

Nearly $9 billion of the package replenishes U.S. stockpiles after President Joe Biden sent U.S. weapons to Ukraine on an emergency basis using Presidential Drawdown Authority. It'd be perverse not to replenish our supplies of Javelins at this point in the name of economizing over Ukraine.

Likewise, several billion dollars in the package pay for the U.S. deployment of troops to NATO countries.