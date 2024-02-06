Donald Trump's 'racist' menu

I must be the biggest racist ever -- based on its recent definition. If I'm having a gathering at my house, attendees can be assured of two things: 1) I'll be serving up something quick and easy, like pizza, and 2) I'll be serving up something quick and easy, like pizza. Don't bother rereading; you read it right the first time. Okay, and some wings. I just learned, though, that makes me a racist.

President Trump stepped in it again. This time it was for the boneheaded decision to serve the Clemson Tigers fast food at the White House celebration of the team's national football championship. Some of y'all will disagree that the decision was ill-advised, but I repeat: It was a boneheaded decision. It was not, however, a decision any man left to his own devices isn't prone to. There's probably not a man on the planet who wouldn't drop the ball when it comes to picking the menu. I don't know who advised the president to serve fries instead of filet mignon, but my guess is it wasn't Melania. Actually, my gut says someone on the championship-losing Alabama Crimson Tide team was in charge of the eats! ("That'll teach 'em to kick our tails!")

Regardless of who made the decision, I concede it was not the right one, not that I don't like fast food. I mean, I didn't get this extra poundage the last few years from staring down my nose at pizza. But I digress. If for no other reason than the sake of appearance -- and appearance, fair or not, does matter when you're President of the United States -- Mr. President should have known better, should have done better.

What I am not willing to concede, however, is that racism is at the root of Trump's feeding the team burgers, fries, pizzas and other greasy grub. Unless he served the white dudes something more bougie than he served the brothuhs, I don't see racism -- just poor decision-making. And let's be honest: Had he offered chicken -- and God forbid it was fried! -- he would have been in hot...sauce for serving that stereotypical staple. Get that look off your face; you know I'm telling the truth.