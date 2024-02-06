Donald Trump's enduring strength

Donald Trump has had a terrible couple of months -- and still leads national polls for the Republican nomination handily.

Almost everything that he's done lately -- really, everything since he's left office -- should redound to his discredit, and yet he remains in a relatively strong position.

That he could take a large hand in blowing the 2022 midterms, follow that up with a limp campaign announcement, immerse himself in bizarre and unnecessary controversies (pass the ketchup, Kanye), attack an up-and-coming Republican governor in crude terms, and not just live to tell the tale, but stay at the head of the pack may be the most astonishing testament to the power of his political brand yet.

Of course, it's still very early in a late-developing race, and there's no doubt that Trump has taken on water.

That said, unless Trump's support in surveys is a complete mirage, he continues to have a formidable grip on the GOP. Regarding his leadership of the party, he can set up like the Texans defending their canon at the Battle of Gonzales and defy his adversaries to "come and take it."

That is a daunting prospect. It's one thing to imagine supplanting Trump as he slip-slides away, defeating himself with his own obsessions and animosities; it's another to figure out a way to topple him.

Since he first entered the race in 2015, Trump has benefited from a natural sense of command. What he's lacked in policy depth or in dignity, he's made up with his considerable personal force and authority. In the 2016 primary debates, he was the tall, orange-hued man standing in the middle of the stage, hushing the other candidates as necessary.

In the current developing field, he's the only one with a track record of winning (and losing) at the national level. He's the creator of the movement that everyone else wants to take over or, at the very least, accommodate. He's the dominant force -- the one whose standing in the race affects everything, and, importantly, the one everyone fears.