Donald Trump cares about only one thing

If Republicans haven't noticed it already, their underperformance in the midterms offers yet another opportunity to realize what matters most to Donald Trump.

What goal of the GOP was advanced by having candidates devoted to Trump's "Stop the Steal" gospel?

How did it contribute to the party to have Trump attacking one of its candidates, Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea, who was trying to make a blue state competitive? Or insulting the Senate minority leader and his wife?

Who did it help to have Trump teasing his potential presidential bid in the days before the election?

In what world was it helpful or appropriate for Trump to come up with a derisive nickname for a rising star in the party, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, immediately before the election and then threaten him with damaging revelations?

In all these instances, of course, Trump was thinking only of himself. Republicans have looked past his selfishness in the belief that he is the GOP's unique electoral savior, a view that was dubious when he was at his height and is less convincing now.

You nominate FDR for a third time after he's won the first two times (and wash, rinse and repeat). You make a romantic icon of a promising young leader cut down in his prime, like JFK. You revere the two-term presidents, like Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama, who went out on high notes.

It's passing strange to become similarly devoted to a political figure who barely won a fluky presidential election, then lost a winnable reelection bid, before dragging the country through a bonkers attempt to overturn the result, with the episode ending in futility and bloodshed.

It's not a coincidence that the two most impressive Republican performers in the 2022 midterms, Brian Kemp of Georgia and Ron DeSantis, were both governors who could forge an identity distinct from the party's national brand. They both had the opportunity as executives to demonstrate competence (and did). They both are hard workers and shrewd operators. And neither bent a knee to Trump.