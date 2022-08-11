DOJ needs to clarify its intentions in Trump search

On Monday evening news broke that the FBI searched the Florida home of Donald Trump, the former president. In fact, Trump himself informed the world, calling it a "raid" and an "assault."

While both words are colloquially defensible, it wasn't some Eliot Ness style breach with a battering ram or sledgehammer. The FBI called the Secret Service in advance and was let in. But that wasn't the image Trump and his echo chamber wanted people to have in mind. His statement begins, "These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents."

According to various accounts, including from his son Eric Trump, the warrant was to find classified materials the former president took with him, allegedly in violation of the Presidential Records Act. The National Archives had been in negotiations with Trump's lawyers for a long time in an effort to retrieve documents they say Trump improperly took with him.

Rather than proceed with those negotiations, the FBI obtained a warrant from a judge.

I'd say "these are the facts," but initial reports are often wrong, so it's probably safer to just say all of this is undisputed. Notably, nobody publicly commenting on the raid even knows the contents of the search warrant -- except Trump, and he's not talking about that. The Department of Justice, as a matter of policy, is not commenting on the case at all.

Legal experts on both sides of the political divide insist that such warrants in normal cases require a high degree of evidence and proof of probable cause that a crime has been committed. This, of course, is not a normal case. Trump is correct when he says, "Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before." It is reasonable to assume that the Department of Justice, including Attorney General Merrick Garland, considered and examined their warrant application with great care given the political stakes.

For some political commentators and politicians hostile to Trump, this supposition is proof that the Department must have a very good reason to seek a search warrant. If all the FBI -- which is currently led by a Trump appointee -- is looking for are some letters and other mementos, it would be crazy to do something so politically incendiary.

For other political commentators and politicians supportive of Trump, the extraordinary nature of the raid is proof that the Biden administration or the Department of Justice is persecuting Donald Trump as part of a political "witch hunt."

"I've seen enough. The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization," House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said. "When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned."